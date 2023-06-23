The Erie County District Attorney's Office dismissed charges against a veteran charged with harassing the Hamburg town supervisor over the town's POW/MIA flag.

Supervisor Randy Hoak said the veteran, 72-year-old Gerald Welsted, expressed concerns that the POW/MIA flag was missing from the flagpole with "great profanity" and later slapped his arm. Hoak called police, who charged Welsted, a former commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1417, with second-degree harassment.

Hoak said in a statement on his Facebook page Monday that he had instructed the district attorney to drop the charges.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said his office does not usually prosecute violations outside of Buffalo City Court, but was appointed in this case after the Hamburg town prosecutor recused himself.

"Our investigation determined that the alleged actions of the veteran did not rise to the level of a harassment violation and the case against him could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Flynn said in a press release.

"While I maintain that his actions are unacceptable, my hope is that Mr. Welsted has learned that there are more effective ways to approach government and that violence, whether it is physical or verbal of any intensity, has no place in our community especially when approaching public servants and in front of the youth of our community," Hoak said in his Facebook post.

The incident occurred June 2, shortly after the town had raised the Pride flag in observance of Pride month.

Hoak said the POW/MIA flag was taken down because it was frayed.

Welsted's friend, Russ Deveso, said he could not imagine Welsted hitting anyone. He said that Welsted did not apologize to the supervisor.

The incident caused a furor with veterans, who criticized the town for removing the flag. A demonstration in support of the POW/MIA flag was held June 10 outside Hamburg Town Hall.

“All veterans take an oath to defend the flag,” Deveso said. “That POW/MIA flag is just as important as the American flag.”

The POW/MIA flag was replaced June 5, with the Pride flag flying below it.