Dissolved Buffalo police advisory board wants answers about recent police shooting

Buffalo lawmakers have started the process of creating a new Police Advisory Board, but the former board is still making moves.
The group – which was created in 2018 and dissolved recently primarily because of in-fighting – will continue to use the name, which it can legally, members say.
Buffalo police on Wednesday released a 3 minute 44 second video from a body-worn cameras of one of the police officers who shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis early Monday morning.
And they want to ask questions at Common Council’s meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday about the police shooting of a 30-year-old Buffalo man on Hertel Avenue earlier this week.
If they are denied the opportunity, they plan to hold a press conference outside City Hall with the brother of the man who was shot.
“We are asking the community to join us & the Thomas family at the next Common Council Meeting to ask where are the tasers? Why are the … BolaWraps only available to the Behavioral Health Team Officers? Why wasn’t these measures already in place to help Dominique Thomas? Requesting an emergency Resolution to have the Behavioral Health Team Police Officers available on call for 24/7,” one of the organizers, Dominique Calhoun, said in an email.
Buffalo Common Council members have dissolved the Police Advisory Board because of internal fighting, including the resignation of five board members last month, and the board’s unwillingness to comply with the Council confirming new members.
As a standard practice, the public is not allowed to speak during the Council’s business meetings.
“Unless it is a public hearing, the Council does not routinely have public comment during the full Council meetings,” said Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen.
The Council had created the Board in March 2018 to get community input regarding police reforms. The 11-member independent body of city residents was to convene public meetings and hear from residents and make recommendations to the Buffalo Police Department and the Council’s Police Oversight Committee.
Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera filed a resolution this week to form a new board. The measure could be approved at Tuesday’s Council meeting, he said.
"The cops retreated three times," said the attorney for the Buffalo PBA who is representing the two officers who shot at the man early Monday on Hertel Avenue. They are now on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.
Meanwhile, the previous board says it can still use the name, Calhoun said.
“On March 15 after we were dissolved, we purchased the name legally. We are the Police Advisory Board. We’re a non-profit. We went through New York state and purchased the name,” Calhoun said.
The group wants answers at the Council meeting regarding Monday's shooting by two police officers of Dominique Thomas, who ran at them with a knife while having a mental health crisis around 4:30 a.m. on Hertel Avenue.
Thomas remains hospitalized in Erie County Medical Center. The officers are on paid administrative leave as investigations are conducted.
Calhoun said the shooting of Thomas could have been prevented if the officers had other tools.
While Mayor Byron W. Brown's team, after years of delay, has decided to equip officers with Tasers, the program is now on hold, said Capt. Jeffrey D. Rinaldo.
“Or at least they would have had options to try to prevent this before they had to use lethal force,” she said. “Those officers should not have been the ones to reply to that call, and if they were, they should have been equipped with the tools to at least try … to deter him.”
Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said it is possible that less lethal weapons such as a Taser or a BolaWrap that can shoot a lasso-like device around a person could have helped.
The BolaWrap is used by the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team, which was created in September 2020 and pairs specially trained officers with mental health clinicians. The team operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The department says it would like to expand the hours the team operates, but it would take additional funding.
The officers at the scene on Hertel did not have Tasers, the commissioner said.
Buffalo Police are years behind many police forces in obtaining Tasers and training their officers how to use them. More than 15,000 law enforcement and military agencies have them in widespread use.
The department began issuing officers Tasers earlier this month. In the last two weeks, about 170 officers have received the required 10-hour training.
Officers in the Northeast District – also known as E District – received the department's first allotment of Tasers on March 3. On March 8, additional allotments were distributed to all five police districts in the city, the commissioner said.