Dissolved Buffalo police advisory board wants answers about recent police shooting

Thomas remains hospitalized in Erie County Medical Center. The officers are on paid administrative leave as investigations are conducted.

Calhoun said the shooting of Thomas could have been prevented if the officers had other tools.

+3 Most Buffalo cops still not equipped with Tasers because of budget constraints While Mayor Byron W. Brown's team, after years of delay, has decided to equip officers with Tasers, the program is now on hold, said Capt. Jeffrey D. Rinaldo.

“Or at least they would have had options to try to prevent this before they had to use lethal force,” she said. “Those officers should not have been the ones to reply to that call, and if they were, they should have been equipped with the tools to at least try … to deter him.”

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said it is possible that less lethal weapons such as a Taser or a BolaWrap that can shoot a lasso-like device around a person could have helped.

The BolaWrap is used by the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team, which was created in September 2020 and pairs specially trained officers with mental health clinicians. The team operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The department says it would like to expand the hours the team operates, but it would take additional funding.

The officers at the scene on Hertel did not have Tasers, the commissioner said.