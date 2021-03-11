Discussing staff's misconduct, Erie County sheriff defends his presence at deputy's brutality trial

Why, she wondered, did Howard think Achtyl acted appropriately when he left Nicholas Belsito with a broken nose, a concussion and a bloody face simply because Belsito had sworn at him?

Said Howard: “Why did you conclude that I was there to intimidate or root for acquittal? What basis do you have to draw that conclusion?”

He interrupted Vinal as she tried to answer, then dived in with his response, the first time he has publicly addressed the matter since 2019.

“My reason for being there was so that I myself could hear firsthand from all of the witnesses that were being called,” he said.

“And all of the work that might have been done by my own internal affairs, I was hearing that done by a different set of professionals, both the defense attorneys as well as the prosecutors that asked the questions of all of the witnesses that were there, so I could make my own decision about what happened,” he added.

Jury renders rare guilty verdict against police officer in Achtyl case A jury found Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Achtyl guilty Friday of assaulting a Buffalo Bills fan two years ago in a bloody arrest outside New Era

No attorneys raised objections to his presence, nor did the judge, Howard said.

“I was there for nothing but the most honest and honorable of intentions,’’ he added, “and that’s to hear for myself what this case was all about.”