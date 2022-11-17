Discriminatory language not tolerated, mayor says, firing back at retired Buffalo cop's testimony

Buffalo’s mayor insisted Thursday he has zero tolerance for any City Hall employee using discriminatory language, and he disputed the sworn testimony of a retired police lieutenant who revealed that he and other officers regularly used racial slurs in dealing with citizens.

“What was in one individual's heart and head is in no way the culture of the Buffalo Police Department,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said of the retiree as he defended the police force and lauded its direction under current Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

“Discriminatory language by any employee is not tolerated in this administration,” Brown said. He didn’t say the retired lieutenant was wrong. But he said department officials would deal seriously with such a complaint.

“What I will say is that racially discriminatory language can be used by anyone in any profession. We see it in sports, music, medicine. We see it in a lot of places,” Brown said.

“If and when it is brought to our attention, we take it seriously. There will be disciplinary consequences for any employee who is using discriminatory language of any type whatsoever.”

The Buffalo News reported Wednesday on the testimony of five retired police officials who were deposed in a lawsuit focused on the mayor’s controversial police “Strike Force,” which was disbanded in 2018. The suit alleges discriminatory policing, largely to generate revenue, in predominantly Black East Buffalo.

In his deposition, the now-retired Lt. Thomas Whelan, who worked on the Strike Force unit, acknowledged that he has used a racial slur referring to Black people in his interactions with the public.

“Have I ever said it? Yes, I have, obviously,” Whelan said. “I’m a human being.”

Whelan, who was on the police force from 1997 to 2018, later says the word was in widespread use among officers, especially in heated confrontations with citizens. But he also said the slur is “not appropriate” and is “something that brings up a tragic past history of our country.”

Whelan did not respond to a request for comment about the mayor’s statements about him.

Gramaglia said that beyond being "disgusted and offended" by the comments, he does not believe they represent the more than 700 sworn officers in Buffalo. He called Whelan's testimony "false allegations."

"In my 28 years of policing, what one retired member of the department is alleging, I didn’t see," Gramaglia said. "That would never be accepted. Even the fellow members of this department would never stand by and tolerate that."

The mayor asserted that the use of racist language was “more of a problem for that individual rather than the culture of an entire police department.” But the public has seen police using slurs in recent years.

In 2020, Lt. Michael DeLong was caught on video hurling a vulgar gender-based insult at a woman recording a police encounter with an impaired and possibly violent man outside a West Side 7-Eleven. DeLong is no longer with the department.

Asked whether the DeLong incident, coupled with the depositions, suggested a wider culture problem within the department, Gramaglia said, "No, I would say there's not."

While the mayor said citizen complaints about racist language used against them would be taken seriously, the lawyers pressing the case for the plaintiffs, a group called Black Love Resists in the Rust, learned of complaints that went nowhere. For example, the director of a Meals on Wheels program complained on behalf of a volunteer who in 2013 said she was stopped by a police officer who asked why “a white girl” would be in these neighborhoods.

Lawyers at the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, which represents Black Love Resists, found out about the complaint because it was mentioned in an email chain, which they obtained, between then-Commissioner Daniel Derenda and City Hall spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. But they could find no sign Derenda ever referred the complaint to the Internal Affairs Division.

The mayor and Gramaglia said the department’s training against bias was recently improved and expanded as part of ongoing efforts to "professionalize" the department.

Gramaglia said since his appointment as commissioner in March, he brought in a prominent think tank, the Police Executive Research Forum, to conduct de-escalation training. And since June, 40% of the department has been trained in implicit bias, he said.

"Over the last several years, as training has expanded nationally, we have also expanded our training," Gramaglia said.

However, when lawyers asked Derenda about the bias training available in the department before he resigned in January 2018, he could offer no specifics.

“Did you ever look to see what kind of training officers had on racial profiling and racial bias?” he was asked.

“I don't recall if I did or I didn't,’’ Derenda responded.

One reason Gramaglia said he does not believe racial slurs are prevalent in the department is that police body cameras – as well as cellphone cameras – would have recorded such incidents.

"Does anybody think for one second that as a normal part of culture, members of this department go out regularly, or even in certain incidents, and use that type of inflammatory, derogatory, racial language, and not have that broadcast on social media?" he asked.

"We’re not talking 30 or 40 years ago, where none of that existed. I don’t see any way, shape or form that incidents like that could be swept under the carpet and not reported."