Discovery of invasive aquatic plant prompts advisory to boaters

The State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking boaters to clean, drain and dry their craft carefully after an invasive aquatic plant was discovered on the Niagara River shore.

A fragment of the plant hydrilla, a federally-listed noxious weed, was found wedged between a boat and a trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the City of Tonawanda, the DEC said.

The DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management now are doing more extensive checks for hydrilla in and around marinas and inlets in the area.

The DEC noted that hydrilla breaks apart easily and spreads quickly, crowding out native aquatic plants and interfering with boating and fishing. If it invaded the Niagara River, the DEC added, it would be impossible to control.

The DEC's Bureau of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health has undertaken other hydrilla control projects in Erie County, in Cayuga and Tompkins counties in the Finger Lakes, in Tioga County in the upper Susquehanna River watershed and in Westchester County. More information on aquatic invasive species can be found at dec.ny.gov.