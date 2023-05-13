An Albion man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of hundreds of child pornography images on his cell phone, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Anthony J. Alello Jr., 32, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possession of child pornography when he appears for sentencing Sept. 23 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Prosecutors said Alello sent links to more than 2,500 files of child pornography videos in cloud storage to an undercover FBI agent with whom he had been communicating online in January 2022.

When the FBI executed a search warrant at Alello's home on March 24, 2022, prosecutors said, they seized his cell phone and found about 1,744 images and six videos of child pornography, some of them depicting pre-pubescent children and violence against children.