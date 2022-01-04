Discover Niagara Shuttle ridership in 2021 lagged 2019 figures

The Discover Niagara Shuttle, the free ride service that makes numerous stops between Niagara Falls and Youngstown during the tourist season, had 43% fewer riders in 2021 than in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The ridership of 23,139 from Memorial Day weekend to mid-October was held back early in the season by state capacity restrictions that limited the vans to 50% of their capacity, said Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

That agency operates the shuttle with funding drawn from the "bed tax" collected on hotel and motel bills in Niagara County and the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport.

The ridership total included about 1,100 rides on the service's new route between Lockport and the Falls. Those rides broke down about 50-50 between eastbound and westbound, Capen said.

"Given the pandemic and its ensuing restrictions, including significantly lower than anticipated occupancy tax revenue in 2020, it was an accomplishment to launch the Lockport route in 2021," Capen said.

