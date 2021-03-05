Discount Diva: Why Buffalo Niagara's bargain shoppers are a match for Gabe's stores

Samantha Christmann News Business Reporter and Columnist I grew up the daughter of a steelworker in North Tonawanda. I've been a business reporter for The News since 2008 and write the Discount Diva column, which appears in every Sunday's paper. Follow Samantha Christmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Western New Yorkers have been pining over Costco and Ikea for years. So far, they've said we just don't have what they're looking for.

But when it comes to West Virginia-based off-price chain Gabe's, the Buffalo Niagara market couldn't be a better match. It may not be Costco or Ikea, but it is sure to be the new favorite store many area shoppers didn't even know they wanted.

Buffalonians' love for bargains – the same penchant for low-prices that has fueled high sales at stores like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Burlington – has lured the Gabe's chain to Erie County. It will bring its first two New York stores to the former Hobby Lobby at Dick Road and George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga and the former Kmart on South Park Avenue in Hamburg this summer.

They will have a built-in customer base among shoppers who have discovered Gabe's elsewhere in the country. More than one reader has told me they always make time for a trip to Gabe's when traveling through Erie, Pa.