Discount Diva: Where's your stimulus check and how can you stretch it?

If I were a financial planner, I would tell you to invest in an IRA for retirement or put it in a 529 Plan to bulk up your kid's college fund.

But that's the thing – most financial planners give advice like that because they usually work with wealthy people who are not worried about how they're going to stretch every penny thin enough to scrape by. They usually work with people for whom a $600 windfall would simply be "extra money."

But with so many people unemployed or watching their businesses fail, you're more likely to use your money avoiding foreclosure than feathering a future nest. You've also likely got much more than $600 in bills and are trying to figure out who to pay and who can wait.

To prioritize debt, the rule of thumb is this: Most important are food and housing, followed by utilities, car loan and car insurance.

If you're at the point where you're skipping meals to save money, seek help with food pantries and social services. (You can call 2-1-1 for help). You should also see if you qualify for the Home Energy Assistance Program or whether you can set up a payment plan with your utility company.