Discount Diva: Where's your stimulus check and how can you stretch it?

Raise your hand if you got your second stimulus check. More than three quarters of Americans have, according to the Internal Revenue Service, which calls them "economic impact payments."
If you haven't received yours yet (I haven't either), it could be because the IRS made an error that sent millions of direct deposit checks to bank accounts that were closed or inactive.
The same thing happened with last year's stimulus checks. If you want to track yours, use the "Get My Payment" tool on IRS.gov. Those who don't receive direct deposit will get either a paper check or a prepaid debit card. Watch the mail for a white envelope with the U.S. Treasury seal. The return address will say "Economic Payment Card" and the envelope will say "Important information about your Economic Impact Payment."
If you get a card instead of a check, you'll have to activate it before you use it. When you activate, they'll confirm it's you by asking for the last six digits of your Social Security number. They'll also ask you to choose a four-digit PIN, which you'll use at ATMs and to communicate with representatives over the phone.
Once you've got it activated, you can use it to shop anyplace that accepts VISA.
Now, what should you do with your money once you have it?
If I were a financial planner, I would tell you to invest in an IRA for retirement or put it in a 529 Plan to bulk up your kid's college fund.
But that's the thing – most financial planners give advice like that because they usually work with wealthy people who are not worried about how they're going to stretch every penny thin enough to scrape by. They usually work with people for whom a $600 windfall would simply be "extra money."
But with so many people unemployed or watching their businesses fail, you're more likely to use your money avoiding foreclosure than feathering a future nest. You've also likely got much more than $600 in bills and are trying to figure out who to pay and who can wait.
To prioritize debt, the rule of thumb is this: Most important are food and housing, followed by utilities, car loan and car insurance.
If you're at the point where you're skipping meals to save money, seek help with food pantries and social services. (You can call 2-1-1 for help). You should also see if you qualify for the Home Energy Assistance Program or whether you can set up a payment plan with your utility company.
You don't want to get behind on your car payment; the repo man gives no slack. And I would personally put car insurance higher on the list – all you need is to get into a wreck and owe thousands of dollars in damages or end up with a worthless car. A lapse in car insurance also sets you up for costly tickets and fines.
While the eviction moratorium has been extended through May, meaning you can't be thrown out of your house for nonpayment, do everything you can to pay your rent or mortgage. This isn't the kind of tin can you want to kick down the road.
And you know what? Don't look down your nose on anyone who spends their stimulus check on takeout, jewelry or a PlayStation5 with their check.
Yes, I know that sounds as out of touch as a financial planner telling a hungry family to put their money in a 401k. And, yes, it is more responsible to put the money in the bank if you've got a surplus.
But if you are in the incredibly fortunate position to have your debt paid off and have a comfortable cushion in savings, go ahead and shop.
Here's why: the point of an economic stimulus during a recession like this is to get people spending. That "primes the pump" to get the economy functioning properly again and puts us all on the road to recovery.