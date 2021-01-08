Discount Diva: Pairing a debt diet with a diet diet? Choose foods with the most bang for your buck

Whether it's nutrition and exercise or finances and spending, the only way to lasting success is to commit to a lifestyle change. That usually consists of making small, sustainable changes and rebuilding better habits a little bit at a time.

Now, this may seem like a weird tie-in, but bear with me. I'm sure you've noticed that food prices have increased. The Consumer Price Index for grocery store items was 3.6% higher in November than during that same month last year.

Bottom line: If you're trying to eat better and need to spend better, you've got to get the most nutritional bang for your food buck. And if you focus on eating real food (fruits, veggies, lean meats, legumes, whole grains), health and vitality will follow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here's where to focus all that "new year, new me" energy, barring any price spikes from supply and demand issues.

Fitness fanatics may quibble about some details but, the truth is, any one of these is better than the 99-cent fast food menu many of us rely on for a cheap, easy, filling meal.

And before you judge, all three of those factors are attractive considerations when you're broke and just got done working a double shift.