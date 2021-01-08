Discount Diva: Pairing a debt diet with a diet diet? Choose foods with the most bang for your buck

If it hasn't already happened, your December credit card bills should be rolling in soon.
If I've learned anything covering consumer issues for 13 years, I know this is a moment of reckoning for you. You've made ambitious New Year's resolutions and one of them is to go on a debt diet.
With the unemployment rate at 5.9% in the Buffalo-Niagara region, many Western New Yorkers are struggling even despite being on our best behavior during the holidays.
And with so much uncertainty caused by Covid, even those of us fortunate to be working have had our spending scared straight. So basically what I'm saying is that, while we're not all in the same boat, we're all trying to chart new paths – especially at this time of year.
This is also the time of year people tend to go on drastic food diets and start unrealistic exercise programs. We might pay for special memberships with companies promising a silver-bullet solution to weight loss or embark on a DIY extreme slim down.
But, as we all know, diets are bad. We may see changes fast – whether it's debts disappearing or pounds melting off – but as you've probably learned by now, the results tend to be short-lived. We end up yo-yoing back to where we came from, or worse.
Whether it's nutrition and exercise or finances and spending, the only way to lasting success is to commit to a lifestyle change. That usually consists of making small, sustainable changes and rebuilding better habits a little bit at a time.
Now, this may seem like a weird tie-in, but bear with me. I'm sure you've noticed that food prices have increased. The Consumer Price Index for grocery store items was 3.6% higher in November than during that same month last year.
Bottom line: If you're trying to eat better and need to spend better, you've got to get the most nutritional bang for your food buck. And if you focus on eating real food (fruits, veggies, lean meats, legumes, whole grains), health and vitality will follow.
Here's where to focus all that "new year, new me" energy, barring any price spikes from supply and demand issues.
Fitness fanatics may quibble about some details but, the truth is, any one of these is better than the 99-cent fast food menu many of us rely on for a cheap, easy, filling meal.
And before you judge, all three of those factors are attractive considerations when you're broke and just got done working a double shift.
Veggies. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, among the least-expensive vegetables are potatoes (I know, but don't be afraid), whole carrots, onions, cauliflower heads, radishes and sweet potatoes. Canned veggies are cheapest, but frozen is usually a better way to go. Frozen is cheaper than fresh, and nutrients will hold longer.
Fruit. Yes, blueberries can be pricey, but they're nutrient powerhouses – and they're less expensive if you buy them frozen. Frozen fruits are perfect for smoothies, too. Pineapple, mango, strawberries and blackberries are also packed with health benefits and available in canned and frozen options.
Beans and legumes. Everyone seems to forget these, but they are so incredibly nutritious, filling and inexpensive. They're less expensive dried (pinto, lentils, Great Northern beans, black beans and navy beans are the least expensive, according to the USDA), but canned varieties (pinto and red kidney, especially) are still a great value.
Protein. Canned or vacuum-packed fish is a great, easy, inexpensive option. You can pop it open at the end of a long day and eat it right out of the package if you have to. It's the same effort as tearing into a bag of chips, but you'll be more satisfied and fortified afterward.
Eggs are a nearly perfect protein and the price is right. Cottage cheese is another one that can be eaten on its own with no preparation, is filled with good stuff and won't break the bank.
Plain yogurt is another good option – especially when mixed with fruit and bought in 32-ounce tubs instead of individual cups. Milk is a complete protein and grocery stores try to keep it priced low, even using it as a loss leader to bring customers into stores.
Grains. Barley, which is great in soups, is filling, nutritious and may help lower cholesterol and prevent heart disease.
Millet can be prepared a million ways, including cooked in a breakfast porridge. It's gluten-free and filled with protein and antioxidants. You're likely already sold on the ease, price and health benefits of oatmeal. And rice (wild rice has the most fiber and protein) can be used to stretch meals further.