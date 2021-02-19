Discount Diva: On average, work benefits for Americans are awful

How happy are you with the benefits you receive at work?

You'd think they would be pretty sweet, as a reward for Americans, who work longer hours and take less time off than other developed nations. But alas, we actually have the worst benefits among workers in developed countries, according to California-based human resources software company Zenefits.

How nice.

If you've ever looked for a job or looked for employees, you know that a good benefits package helps employers attract and keep workers. With our dismal state of "perks," it doesn't take much to outdo another company.

Nearly half of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 offered offered on-site medical care. Still, just a dozen of the 100 Best Companies pay for their workers' health care benefits in full, requiring no employee contributions toward premiums.

Our skimpy benefits have ugly consequences. Among them: Two thirds of those who declare bankruptcy do so because they got sick and couldn't pay for it – even with insurance. And it's not just the bills that do it. With our lack of paid sick leave, job loss is a big factor.