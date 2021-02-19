Discount Diva: On average, work benefits for Americans are awful

How happy are you with the benefits you receive at work?
You'd think they would be pretty sweet, as a reward for Americans, who work longer hours and take less time off than other developed nations. But alas, we actually have the worst benefits among workers in developed countries, according to California-based human resources software company Zenefits.
How nice.
If you've ever looked for a job or looked for employees, you know that a good benefits package helps employers attract and keep workers. With our dismal state of "perks," it doesn't take much to outdo another company.
Nearly half of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 offered offered on-site medical care. Still, just a dozen of the 100 Best Companies pay for their workers' health care benefits in full, requiring no employee contributions toward premiums.
Our skimpy benefits have ugly consequences. Among them: Two thirds of those who declare bankruptcy do so because they got sick and couldn't pay for it – even with insurance. And it's not just the bills that do it. With our lack of paid sick leave, job loss is a big factor.
Here's more on how we compare to the rest of the world, according to a recent Zenefits report. Grab the tissues.
Health care. Yes, I realize this will rile people who like to fight about politics, but let's just look at the facts. The United States pays more for health care as a share of its economy than any other developed nation.
It's worth it though because our patients get the best medical care in the world, right? Wrong. The U.S. has the highest rates of preventable hospitalizations and deaths among similar nations, and our infant mortality rates are tragic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and other sources.
We won't even discuss whether employer-sourced health care unfairly saddles business owners and stifles hiring and growth.
We're not talking about universal health care in socialist countries, even though Latvia is one rung above us on the list. We're not talking about mixed-market capitalist economies that pay a lot for health care per capita, such as Norway (which has the best health outcomes in the world).
We're talking about capitalist countries with markets that are even freer than ours, according to the right-leaning Index of Economic Freedom; places such as Japan, Australia and Canada.
Retirement. The Global Retirement Index ranks the USA 16th in terms of retirement – behind the Czech Republic – across a number of factors.
Some retirees have decided to leave the country for a better quality of life. A 2019 report showed that 413,000 Americans receive their Social Security payments abroad – and many of them cite medical care as a reason. Less than a third of all Americans are covered by an employer-sponsored retirement plan (among Americans of color, the number drops to 16%).
Paid time off. The United States is the only advanced economy that does not guarantee its workers paid time off, leaving a quarter of them without it, according to the left-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research. Other countries guarantee its citizens as many as 13 paid time off days per year. Europeans can expect as much as 30.
Paid sick time. The United States also is the only advanced economy that doesn't guarantee a single day of paid sick leave – even for cancer treatments, according to the CEPR. It is one of only three countries that doesn't provide paid time off for the flu.