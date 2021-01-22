Discount Diva: Hey remote workers: Here are 6 places that will pay you to move there

The saying goes like this: The only people who don't love Buffalo are those who have never been here and those who have never left.
If you need some time away to find a new appreciation for the Queen City, or if you just want to get out for some strange reason, there are some towns and states that will pay you to move there temporarily or permanently. If that sounds like you, here are six of those places.
Hawaii: The Movers & Shakas temporary residency program came about as a way to combat the damage Covid did to Hawaii's tourism industry. The program offers free airfare to remote workers to bring them to the state. In return, workers are expected to volunteer in the community. To apply, visit MoversAndShakas.org.
The Shoals: This area in northwestern Alabama is home to the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio (where everyone from the Allman Brothers to Cher to the Rolling Stones recorded), was Helen Keller's birthplace and contains the college town of Florence, which sits along the Tennessee River. Its average winter temperature is 53 degrees but can get as low as 33 degrees.
The Remote Shoals program offers a stipend of up to $10,000 paid monthly to those who move to Lauderdale or Colbert counties and work remotely for 12 months.
To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, make at least $52,000 a year and be either a full-time employee working remotely or a remote freelancer or business owner outside of the Shoals. The total amount of the stipend will depend on the applicant's wages.
To apply, visit RemoteShoals.com. If you're accepted, you have to relocate within six months of approval.
Curtis, Neb.: If you're looking to build a new home, this place will give you a free lot to build it on.
The town has a whole host of incentive programs hoping to spur development. You can apply for $4,000 in down payment assistance on new home construction and up to $1,000 for relocating your minor children to the town. You can also qualify for $2,300 worth of other incentives that include free memberships to a golf course, fitness center and swimming pool. Businesses can apply for a free commercial lot and other incentives.
As of last year, it had a population of 811 people. For more information or to fill out an application, call or email city administrator Doug Schultz, 1-308-367-4122 or curtis@curtis-ne.com.
Harmony, Minn.: Harmony's economic development agency will pay a cash rebate from $5,000 to $12,000 to new home builders. It's payable once all of the home's "exterior features" have been completed (such as the roof, siding, doors and windows). The amount of the rebate depends on the home's market value when it's finished. A house estimated at $125,000 will receive a rebate for $5,000, while a house valued at more than $250,000 will receive $12,000.
For more information, call 1-507-886-2846 or visit Harmony.mn.us to fill out a rebate application.
Alaska: Alaska's Permanent Fund pays every resident in the state an equal share of its oil royalties. Previous payments have been around $1,600, but last year's payment totaled $992.
Savannah, Ga.: The Savannah Economic Development Authority's Technology Workforce Incentive will reimburse individual moving expenses up to $2,000.
It's open to qualifying tech workers. Applicants must have at least three years of verifiable experience, relocate to Chatham County with a minimum one-year lease or property purchase, and must have lived in the country for 30 days before applying. To apply, or for more information, visit SEDA.org.
Tulsa, Okla.: The city will give you $10,000 in increments – first toward moving expenses, then a monthly stipend, and the remaining balance at the end of your first year living in Tulsa.
To be eligible, remote workers must be able to relocate to Tulsa within the 2021 calendar year, have full-time employment (or self employment) outside Tulsa, be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States. To apply, visit TulsaRemote.com.