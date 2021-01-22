Discount Diva: Hey remote workers: Here are 6 places that will pay you to move there

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, make at least $52,000 a year and be either a full-time employee working remotely or a remote freelancer or business owner outside of the Shoals. The total amount of the stipend will depend on the applicant's wages.

To apply, visit RemoteShoals.com. If you're accepted, you have to relocate within six months of approval.

Curtis, Neb.: If you're looking to build a new home, this place will give you a free lot to build it on.

The town has a whole host of incentive programs hoping to spur development. You can apply for $4,000 in down payment assistance on new home construction and up to $1,000 for relocating your minor children to the town. You can also qualify for $2,300 worth of other incentives that include free memberships to a golf course, fitness center and swimming pool. Businesses can apply for a free commercial lot and other incentives.

As of last year, it had a population of 811 people. For more information or to fill out an application, call or email city administrator Doug Schultz, 1-308-367-4122 or curtis@curtis-ne.com.