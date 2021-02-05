Discount Diva: From Flashfood to freezing, how to save money at the grocery store

There are a ton of factors that affect how much our groceries cost: weather, crop failures, oil prices, supply and demand. In April, the Consumer Price Index jumped 2.7% from March. It was the biggest month-to-month jump since the Nixon administration.
This time around, it's Covid spurring higher prices at the grocery store, according to Cal Poly professor Ricky Volpe in a study for the Food Industry Association. No longer dining in restaurants, consumers began eating at home. Foodservice demand plummeted. Food production and processing cost more. Operating costs at grocery stores are higher.
The higher prices have us all on the hunt for savings. Here are a few things to try.
Flashfoods. Tops Markets has partnered with this app for use at 27 of its Buffalo-area stores. It lists food at stores that are close to their sell-by date and lets you buy them at a discount – often as much as 50% off. Buy what you want through the app and pick it up at the store.
Recent Tops offerings on the app included Tribe hummus marked down from $3.99 to $1.99, Perdue Dino Nuggets marked down from $4.29 to $2.14, and Friendship buttermilk marked down from $2.99 to $1.49.
Tops also regularly marks down its meat that is about to expire. Look for yellow tags on the meat packages. You can save significantly on meat that you want to eat right away or are planning to freeze.
Match and stack coupons. Western New Yorkers are masters at maximizing their manufacturer and store coupons by timing their use with sales and promotions. It will take practice but it's worth the effort: It's possible to score hundreds of dollars in food and household supplies for pennies on the dollar – or even for free.
The fundamentals are simple: Hang onto the manufacturer and store coupons in your Sunday paper, along with the ones that print out at the register when you're cashing out at the grocery store. Watch the weekly store ads in the paper and circle the items on your grocery list. Then look through your coupon stash to see what coupons you have that match the sale products you want to buy. Most places will let you "stack" store and manufacturer coupons together during the same transaction.
Just watch for expiration dates and be sure the item you're buying matches the size, variety and other details specified in the fine print.
Watch for rebates - and don't forget to send them in! With rebates, you pay for a product up front, then return (or scan) the store receipt with the rebate offer for a partial refund of your money. Check in-store ads, bulletin boards and aisles for rebate ads and slips. If a rebate is advertised, you may have to ask the cashier to give you a slip at checkout.
Businesses use rebates as a way to get you to buy – and then they hope you forget to send the rebate in. Here's a tip: File for the rebate as soon as you walk in the door from shopping.
Use rebate apps. Usually with rebate apps, such as Ibotta and Fetch Rewards, all you have to do is scan your grocery receipt after you get done shopping. You can cash out through PayPal or Venmo once you accumulate enough points or cash. You'll only make a few cents at a time, but if you're the kind of person who grabs a quarter off the ground, you won't mind taking a quick snap of your receipt for extra pocket change.
Shop around. Get to know how much your favorite products cost at each store and switch up your shopping trips.
Buy on sale and freeze. There are a lot of foods you probably don't realize you can freeze – cheese, hummus, milk, egg whites. Watch for sales on your most-used items, buy extra when they're on sale and freeze what you won't use right away. Use Google to find out how long it will keep.