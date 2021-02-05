Discount Diva: From Flashfood to freezing, how to save money at the grocery store

Tops also regularly marks down its meat that is about to expire. Look for yellow tags on the meat packages. You can save significantly on meat that you want to eat right away or are planning to freeze.

Match and stack coupons. Western New Yorkers are masters at maximizing their manufacturer and store coupons by timing their use with sales and promotions. It will take practice but it's worth the effort: It's possible to score hundreds of dollars in food and household supplies for pennies on the dollar – or even for free.

The fundamentals are simple: Hang onto the manufacturer and store coupons in your Sunday paper, along with the ones that print out at the register when you're cashing out at the grocery store. Watch the weekly store ads in the paper and circle the items on your grocery list. Then look through your coupon stash to see what coupons you have that match the sale products you want to buy. Most places will let you "stack" store and manufacturer coupons together during the same transaction.

Just watch for expiration dates and be sure the item you're buying matches the size, variety and other details specified in the fine print.