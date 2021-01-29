Discount Diva: CreditKarma is not trying to embarrass you at the car dealership

CreditKarma was trending on Twitter earlier this week after users realized the free score they get online with the company usually is more favorable than the score car dealers use when they go to the dealership.
CreditKarma sets them up for disappointment, they said, making them believe they can afford a nicer car, only to get smacked back to reality when the salesman runs their reports.
"Credit Karma is the friend that always compliments you no matter how ugly you are. It’s appreciated but sometimes we need the truth," wrote Twitter user @Eddie Andretti.
I still use CreditKarma as a free and convenient – if imperfect – way to keep an eye on my finances. But it is important to know that the credit score you find there is actually your Vantage Score, not your FICO score, which most lenders use when deciding whether to lend you money, how much they should lend you and what interest rate you should pay.
Both Vantage and FICO are scoring models that analyze your credit reports and calculate how likely you are to repay debt or miss payments. The higher your credit score, the better terms you'll receive.
Specifically, they look at how likely you are to be at least 90 days late on a payment within the next two years, according to Experian. They base their scores on basically the same criteria, but differ in how much weight they give to each category.
The Vantage score was developed by the three major consumer credit bureaus; Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. The factors the Vantage score finds most influential are your payment history, the age and type of credit you have and the percentage of how much credit you've used vs. how much you have available.
The next most important factors are your total balance and debt, followed by your recent credit behavior and inquiries and your available credit.
With your FICO score, your payment history is also the most important factor, making up 35% of your score. Next are the amounts you owe (30% of your score), the length of your credit history (15%), the amount of new credit you have (10%) and your credit mix (10%)
To make things more complicated, there are different FICO scores, which tailor risk criteria more specifically so that they can be sold to different industries (the FICO Auto Scores used by car dealers and the FICO Bankcard Scores used by credit card companies, for example). On top of that, there are different versions created every time FICO updates its criteria, just like when your phone updates its operating system.
So, how do you check your FICO score?
If you have an American Express, Bank of America, Citi, Discover, Chase, Capital One or Wells Fargo credit card; you'll find it when you log into your online account.
Otherwise, you can check your FICO Score for free with Discover by visiting CreditScoreCard.com or with Experian by visiting Experian.com and clicking "Consumer," then "Reports & Scores" and "Free Credit Score."