Discount Diva: 11 retailers that will close stores in 2021 and beyond

Like everything else on earth, the pandemic knocked retail for a loop in 2020. Many retailers started the year optimistically, with some even planning to build more brick-and-mortar locations and expand product lines. But by March, when consumers first began to feel the economic effects of Covid-19, retailers were looking at a different playing field. At the same time, stores that were already in trouble hastened their downsizing.

It's hard to tell how the retail economy will begin to shake out in 2021, but we do know that several companies have already announced they will trim stores. We don't yet know which locations will be affected, but here are 11 retailers we can expect to shrink this year.

1. American Eagle Outfitters, which targets the teenage crowd, said it will close 50 stores in the near term, for a possible total of 500 stores over the next two years. The company made a good recovery from Covid by the end of the year, though, and was one of the brighter spots in terms of its stock market performance. American Eagle and its intimates brand Aerie had a good third quarter, its stock price is up and it was able to reinstate dividends for shareholders.