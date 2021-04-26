Discipline records shine light on Tonawanda police response to officer's off-duty crash

Officers Joseph Klyczek, Robert Kubus and Bikramjit Singh all were briefly suspended without pay in the case, which had significant ripple effects within the department. The police chief at the time of the crash, Jerome C. Uschold III, retired under pressure seven months later.

Scholl has been on unpaid suspension since shortly after the crash but he is battling in court to keep his job. Criminal cases against Scholl and his wife also are pending. And a passenger in the Uber car has filed a civil suit against the ride-hailing service, his driver and the Scholls over injuries suffered in the crash.

"The call was not investigated properly and poor decisions were made throughout the call’s duration," according to a report of violation against Singh signed by Uschold.

The crash happened about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 19, 2019, when Scholl was off duty and leaving a party for members of the Town of Tonawanda police SWAT team at Sinatra's Restaurant on Kenmore Avenue.

The Scholls' SUV rolled through a stop sign and struck a car on Englewood Avenue that had the right of way. Both occupants of the car, an Uber driver and her passenger, were treated for minor injuries and this vehicle was towed from the scene.