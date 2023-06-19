Dark, dank and dirty.

Those three words sum up the conditions pedestrians often experience walking beneath railroad bridges in some East and South Buffalo neighborhoods.

The sidewalks are cracked, uneven and muddy. Water drips out of the walls and from rusted bridge decks. Trash strewn about in unlit or dimly lit underpasses makes walking hazardous. Overgrown bushes and trees partially block access to the sidewalks on the approaches to some of the underpasses.

As a result, pedestrians like Chandler Bell say they prefer to walk in the street, rather than on sidewalks beneath the bridges.

“It’s terrible. The dirt and debris are everywhere. It’s just better to walk in the street, though the road is not always clear,” Chandler said as he walked toward the bridge over East Eagle Street in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

But Chandler, a North Buffalo resident, said he has had a couple close calls dodging motor vehicles under the bridges.

In the poorer neighborhoods of East and South Buffalo, the conditions under railroad bridges seem worse when compared to the well-maintained underpass sidewalks in more prosperous neighborhoods, such as North Buffalo. Yet even in nearby Black Rock, the sidewalks below bridges appear uncluttered and walkable.

Upkeep of the sidewalks below the more than 50 railroad bridges in Buffalo – most of them owned by the freight railway company CSX – is the city’s responsibility.

But what is causing at least some of the problems, including dripping water, mud and inadequate lighting, rests with the railroads and National Grid, according to the city.

Nathan Marton, Buffalo’s commissioner of public works, parks and streets, said his employees do not give preferential attention to sidewalks under bridges in any section of the city.

Instead, Marton said his department relies on complaints filed by residents and city officials and workers who spot debris and request a cleanup. National Grid said it relies, in part, on the public to report when lights are not functioning.

Some residents say cleaning those sidewalks should be scheduled as routine maintenance by the city because the current system is not working.

“We are trying to be more proactive,” Marton said.

City says call 311

Bertha Hyde said sidewalks under bridges in South Buffalo and East Buffalo have always been neglected.

“You shouldn’t have to call. They should be cleaned routinely,” said Hyde, a South Buffalo resident who gets around by car.

For pedestrians, it is more of a challenge.

Several people recently told The Buffalo News that they prefer to walk in the street instead of navigating around piles of discarded trash and slick mud patches on the broken sidewalks.

A combination of inadequate lighting and broken lighting fixtures, they say, makes it hard to see under the bridges.

Safety railings designed to protect pedestrians are often missing.

Consider the conditions under the railroad bridge at Swan and Seymour streets in the Ellicott neighborhood:

One stretch of crumbling sidewalk there is in such disrepair pedestrians are not allowed to use it. A steel-barred barricade displays a sign stating, “SIDEWALKS CLOSED, NO TRESPASSING.”

The sidewalk on the other side of Swan Street under the bridge is not much better. There are piles of dirt on it that have turned into patches of mud, along with discarded trash.

How did the dirt and water get there to make mud?

It appears that the moisture and dirt weep through missing mortar joints in the stone wall butting up to the sidewalk. Water also drips down from the underside of the bridge’s rusty deck.

At the opposite end of that Swan Street bridge, closer to Jefferson Avenue, the approach to the sidewalk is partially blocked by overgrown tree limbs and shrubs.

Andrew Johnson, a lifelong Seymour Street resident, said conditions beneath that bridge have been in poor shape for years, including the sidewalk that is closed to pedestrians.

“Is the bridge going to fall down? I don’t think so, but a lot of people don’t use the other sidewalk because there is all kinds of debris. They could trip or fall,” Johnson said. “It’s a mess, and that’s why they walk on the street.”

Marton, who was appointed commissioner of public works in November, says the city is aware of the various railroad bridge problems and is taking steps. Workers are now completing a lighting survey that is being shared with National Grid.

“I would not encourage people walking on the street to avoid mud or debris. I would encourage them to call 311 to report that location for a cleanup,” Marton said.

The 311 phone number is for Buffalo residents to request city services and report non-emergencies to police.

The city government and residents both share a responsibility for improving the underpass conditions, suggested an East Buffalo clergyman who travels by bicycle all over the city.

“The East Side has a right to services from the city, basic maintenance of sidewalks, but we also have a responsibility not to litter,” said Rev. William “Jud” Weiksnar, the parochial vicar at SS. Columba-Brigid Catholic Church.

“If I see someone toss a coffee cup out of a car window, I’ll cycle up and say, ‘Excuse me, I live in this neighborhood. I’ll pick it up and throw it away for you, but I would appreciate it if you don’t do it again,” Weiksnar said. “Most of the time, people are embarrassed. Only once in nine years has someone gotten in my face.”

Better conditions in North Buffalo

The priest, who stopped bicycling to speak with The News by the Colvin Avenue railroad bridge in North Buffalo, said there is no question that the sidewalks under bridges in North Buffalo are in better condition.

The News found generally clean and passable conditions on sidewalks beneath CSX bridges spanning Colvin, Parkside, Delaware and Elmwood avenues in North Buffalo.

Dinorah Santos, who lives a couple of doors down from the Parkside bridge, credited a strong homeowners association with keeping the neighborhood and bridge area clean.

“People will definitely call the city and advocate for our community. Unfortunately, you have to be loud and speak up,” Santos said. “If we have to, we get out and will clean up. We’ve done that with the steps leading down to the bridge sidewalk.”

But it’s not only North Buffalo where the underpass sidewalks are walkable. Over in the Seneca Babcock neighborhood, the bridge at Clinton and Babcock streets, owned by Norfolk Southern Railway, had a fresh coat of paint and the sidewalks were clear.

The same overall conditions were found at bridges over Austin Street and Hertel Avenue in Black Rock.

City blames CSX for mud

Under the Oneida Street bridge in East Buffalo, The News spotted two large mattresses, a box spring and a sheet of drywall lying in the street.

Richard Hyde, a retired city firefighter and the son of Bertha Hyde, blames the lack of lights under the bridges for the illegal dumping.

“It’s concealed at night and secretive,” Hyde said.

Hyde said the muddy patches of sidewalk under the bridge trouble him more than the litter.

“You can slip on it, and anyone who is going to walk under these bridges is going to walk in the street because the sidewalks are so bad,” he said.

Stopping the infiltration of water that creates the muddy sidewalks is the responsibility of the railroads who own the bridges, Marton said. The water flow is frequent enough that in some cases moss coats some of the bridge support walls.

In a statement to The News, CSX said its “highest priority” is the safety and structural soundness of its bridges. But it did not say what it is doing to eliminate the water infiltration and dirt that turns into mud.

How to complain about dim lighting

Under some of the railroad bridges, the lighting is so dim that it seems treacherous for pedestrians, even in daytime.

A nonfunctioning light fixture was dangling from the bridge deck above the sidewalk under the bridge over North Division Street by Emslie Street, hanging low enough that it could be touched by a pedestrian.

When The News alerted National Grid to that situation, National Grid spokesman David Bertola said, “In addition to work that we schedule ourselves, we often are alerted by customers, elected officials or other stakeholders that a performance or safety issue may exist regarding a light or other asset, and we respond by patrolling the area to determine the level of repair.

“Thanks to your inquiry, a National Grid crew will patrol the North Division Street bridge to determine next steps.”

The public can report streetlight problems to National Grid online.

The dangling light fixture beneath the North Division bridge was repaired a day after The News alerted National Grid.