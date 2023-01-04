Dipson Theaters to take over Regal Cinema 12 in Niagara Falls, effective Feb. 1

Dipson Theaters announced Thursday that it has signed a lease to become the new operator of the Regal Cinema 12 at 720 Builders Way in Niagara Falls, effective Feb. 1.

The theater will be renamed the Capitol Theatre in honor of the original Capitol Theatre, which was opened in Niagara Falls in 1926.

Regal Entertainment Group, which operated the movie theater location for 20 years, ended its lease agreement as part of a corporate bankruptcy, according to a statement released by Dipson.

It is one of dozens of theater locations nationwide that will be affected by new ownership, according to Dipson, which was founded in Batavia in 1939 as a family-run company that relocated to Amherst in 2000.

Last summer, Dipson purchased the Transit Drive-In Theatre in Lockport. In addition to its Niagara County locations, the company also operates the recently renovated Flix Stadium 10 in Lancaster, as well as the McKinley Mall Cinema 6 in Blasdell and the Amherst Theatre in the University Plaza. Dipson also has a location in Jamestown and another in Warren, Pa. The company said it plans to renovate and modernize the newly acquired Niagara Falls location.

"Patrons are pickier today with so many options for entertainment. We need to give them a reason to leave home and share a few hours with us at the cinema," said Dipson owner Michael Clement in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dipson also announced that it will be adjusting pricing immediately upon taking over operations of the Niagara Falls movie theater. Currently, movie theater ticket prices are upward of $13 to $19, Clement said.

"Nineteen dollars to see a movie in Niagara Falls is not sustainable” said Clement. "This is not New York City."

Instead, the average ticket price will be reduced to about $8, according to the company. In addition, Dipson said it plans to enhance concession offerings. Pending approval from the state, Dipson plans to start offering beer and wine like many other theaters now offer. Also, "Bargain Tuesdays" will feature reduced admission pricing for participating film studios, as well as half-off popcorn and fountain drinks.

New and alternative programming will be offered at the Niagara Falls location, as well. Dipson currently hosts the Thursday Night Terrors, Monday Movie Mayhem, Flashback Cinema and the Turner Classic, in addition to the New York Met at several of its locations.