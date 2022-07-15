 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diocese of Buffalo restores duties of priest accused of abuse

  • Updated
The Diocese of Buffalo has restored the priestly faculties of a priest accused of child sexual abuse. 

Following an investigation by the Diocese's Independent Review Board, Bishop Michael W. Fisher restored the Rev. Raymond A. Donohue's ability to practice as a priest. He was placed on administrative leave after the accusation was confidentially filed in bankruptcy court in September, the diocese said in a press release.

A lawsuit filed a month before that accused Donohue of "unpermitted sexual contact" with a child 14 to 15 years old, around 1987, while Donohue worked at what was then Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lake View. The parish is now called St. John Paul II.

The attorney for that case, Steven Boyd, could not be reached for comment.

The diocese said it retained an investigator to investigate the allegations. The alleged victim's attorneys declined the investigator's request to interview them. The investigator did interview others, including Donohue, who denied the allegation.

Donohue is retired and is not assigned to any parish, nor does he work for any ministerial office, the diocese said.

