Diocese of Buffalo, AG's office settle 2020 lawsuit over handling of priests accused of abuse

The Diocese of Buffalo and the New York State attorney general’s office have reached a settlement in a nearly 2-year-old lawsuit over the diocese’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against priests.

The settlement, filed Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, requires the diocese to follow through on enhanced child protection measures and bans two retired bishops linked to a cover-up of abuses from holding any fiduciary roles within the state.

The child protection measures include: ongoing monitoring of priests who were credibly accused of abuse and removed from parishes and the hiring of an independent auditor approved by the attorney general’s office to examine diocese compliance.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher said in a prepared statement the settlement “confirms that the rigorous policies and protocols the Diocese has put in place over the past several years are the right ones to ensure that all young people and other vulnerable persons are safe and never at risk of abuse of any kind by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, volunteer, or member of a religious order serving in the Diocese of Buffalo.”

Kathleen McChesney, a former assistant director if the FBI and the first director of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Office of Child Protection, will be hired as the independent auditor, pending approval of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The 2020 civil case filed in New York County accused diocese leaders of protecting more than two dozen priests accused of child sex abuse by not referring their cases to the Vatican for potential removal from the priesthood. It also accused Bishop Richard J. Malone and Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz of misusing charitable assets by supporting priests who they knew had likely sexually abused minors.

The lawsuit culminated a two-year investigation into the diocese's sex abuse scandal that began unraveling in 2018 with a retired priest's admission to The News that he had molested probably dozens of children in the 1970s and 1980s.

