Dining curfew hits Bills fans: Kickoff at 8:15. Kick out from restaurants at 10.

"With the game, you can't get an 8 o'clock reservation and throw the person out at 10. You can't feed people nice in two hours,” said Russell Salvatore, the veteran restaurateur, who won't reopen his Russell's Steaks, Chops and More dining room until Wednesday as he lines up employees and inventory.

Local business owners and officials had asked the Cuomo administration to ease the curfew for Saturday’s prime-time divisional playoff game.

But a state Health Department spokesman told The Buffalo News the state is keeping the curfew in effect as a Covid-19 safety precaution.

“The fact is the CDC has specifically pointed to indoor dining as a higher-risk activity, and this policy is a common-sense way to reduce the risk of exposure," Health Department spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said in an email, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "As much as we feel for restaurants in Buffalo, and as much as we want to let fans watch the game at bars, we won’t sacrifice public health.”

The rule requiring all restaurants in New York to stop on-premises dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. went into effect on Nov. 11. The venues can remain open during that time for curbside pickup and delivery of food, but not alcohol.