Dining curfew hits Bills fans: Kick off at 8:15. Kick out from restaurants at 10.

"I'm surprised. I'm disappointed. It defies logic," said Soho Buffalo owner Jay Manno, who helped pull together last Saturday's event and who praised the support of city and county officials. "I mean, is the virus more contagious at 10:15, or 11?"

The decision from the governor's office came after a State Supreme Court justice in Buffalo ruled in favor of a group of restaurants suing to protest the state's Covid-19 regulations that ban indoor dining in orange zones.

Justice Henry Nowak granted a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the indoor-dining ban in orange zones, and it initially applied just to the dozens of restaurants involved in the legal challenge.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday morning announced he would apply the decision to all of the county's orange zone restaurants, and then the state later announced it would apply to all orange zone restaurants in New York for now.

So that means those Erie County restaurants, which had been limited to outdoor dining or takeout, can open for indoor dining Saturday night, but they must close at 10 p.m., while the game is still being played.