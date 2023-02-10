Roughly one in 10 New Yorkers has diabetes. One in five patients admitted to a Catholic Health hospital during the last year – and two in five admitted to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo – has it.

“People live long, happy lives with diabetes, if they have the knowledge of how to control it,” said Marlene Schiferle, Catholic Health diabetes educator who provided the numbers. She leads the health system’s Diabetes Self-Management Education Program.

Catholic Health was among those in the region with robust diabetes prevention and management programs before they were scaled down because of Covid-19. They have begun to re-emerge in force, after a pandemic marked by bouts of sickness, fear and isolation contributed to worse diets, less exercise and higher risks for diabetes.

Rates tripled in New York State during the two decades before the pandemic to a number the state health department pegged at nearly 1.5 million New Yorkers by 2020. The figure tilted more heavily toward Black and Hispanic residents and the poor.

All those groups had higher risk for severe Covid-19 and related death. Last winter, Schiferle said, many patients she saw with new onset diabetes arrived in the hospital with the virus during the first Omicron subvariant surge.

Type 1 diabetes typically strikes in childhood or young adulthood, when the immune system mistakenly attacks and starts to limit the production of insulin, the hormone needed to get glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream into other cells to provide energy for the body.

At least 90% of those with diabetes have Type 2, a metabolic disorder that prevents the pancreas over time from making enough insulin to keep blood sugar levels in the normal range. Like Type 1, it can run in families, though a poor diet, lack of exercise and obesity are considered major risks regardless of heredity.

Type 2 symptoms can be subtle, particularly with the more common form, Schiferle said, and include frequent urination – including overnight – as well as excessive thirst, hunger and fatigue. Blurry vision and malaise also can signal irregular blood sugar levels.

It’s important to contact a primary care provider should those symptoms surface and take steps, including medication if necessary, to bring blood-sugar levels into healthy balance. If not, an earlier death is more likely because of a higher risk for heart disease, heart attack and stroke, kidney disease, numbness in the limbs and blindness.

”Diabetes is a leading cause of nontraumatic amputations,” said Schiferle, who has been a diabetes educator for a decade. Four of the five Catholic Health hospitals regularly offered diabetes self-management classes that easily maxed out at eight to 10 people. The typical class now includes three to five people online and, soon, at two hospitals.

She, registered nurses and registered dietitians lead the classes, which focus on nutrition and meal planning, exercise and physical activity, medications, blood-glucose monitoring and more.

Upcoming classes run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. online and in the following locations March 14-16 at Sisters Hospital and May 2-4, July 11-13, Sept. 12-14 and Nov. 14-15 at Sisters Hospital – St. Joseph Campus. Register at the Events & Classes tab at blog.chsbuffalo.org or call HealthConnection at 716-447-6205.

The Western New York Integrative Care Collaborative provides a list of other related classes at wnyicc.org/FindAWorkshop#. The Amherst and Hamburg senior centers and Gloria Parks and Seneca-Babcock community centers host similar self-management classes in coming weeks.

A free Diabetes Self-Management Workshop takes place each Thursday morning from March 30 to May 4 at the North Tonawanda Public Library. Call Niagara County Department of Health nurse Stacy Knott at 716-278-1900 to learn more and register.

Kaleida Health offers a “Managing Type 2 Diabetes” video and related educational videos online at kaleidahealth.org/healthyu.

Before the pandemic, the Buffalo Niagara YMCA offered an intensive, in-person National Diabetes Prevention Program that emphasizes a healthy diet and exercise for those with prediabetes. It resumed the program late last year at the Independent Health Family Branch Y in Amherst and plans to offer another round of class in the fall, spokesman Michael Baggerman said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Education created the program along with an online diabetes risk assessment, which can be found at cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention.