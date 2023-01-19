Devoted grandmother didn't make it home after walk for groceries in Buffalo blizzard

Juanita S. Robinson had a short walk remaining to get inside her apartment, after she and a friend ventured outside on foot during a blizzard for some groceries.

The two walked back from the store together and split up when they arrived near Robinson’s friend’s apartment, with the friend going inside and Robinson continuing to her place just steps away, according to Robinson’s sister, Patricia Richardson.

But neither the friend nor Richardson heard from Robinson again. The lifelong Buffalo resident, known for doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was found dead in the snow on Christmas Day near her home on Niagara Street. She was 66.

Robinson was among 47 people in Erie and Niagara counties who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard, the second deadliest single weather event in the United States in 2022. Thirty-three of the 47 died in the City of Buffalo.

“She loved her grandkids and her family,” Richardson said. “She loved her family and the community and her friends.”

Death toll in Buffalo blizzard rises to 47 people One person died in Cheektowaga on Dec. 24, one died in Amherst on Dec. 25 and the third died in Buffalo on Dec. 27, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Robinson was living in the Shoreline Apartments complex, according to her sister.

“She came from her neighbor’s building, trying to get back to her house, and she never made it back to her building,” Richardson said.

A building maintenance worker found Robinson on Dec. 25 atop a mound of snow, she said.

Robinson had 10 grandchildren and enjoyed styling their hair and taking them on outings to area parks or to see a movie, Richardson said. She also loved to cook, and family members said she made a special hot sauce for chicken wings.

Robinson grew up in Buffalo as one of 10 brothers and sisters. Other survivors include a son, Howard Wilbon Jr., and many nieces and nephews.

Robinson attended South Park High School and had worked for several years as a nurse’s aide at the former Deaconness Hospital, Richardson said.

Her family held a private funeral service at Lombardo Funeral Home.