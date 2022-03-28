Developers plan 200-unit townhouse community in Town of Lockport

A proposal for a 200-unit townhouse development will go before the Town of Lockport Planning Board next week.

Developer Eliot Lasky said he and David Capretto, owner of Forbes Capretto Homes, are 50-50 partners in the development proposed for a 46.3-acre site off Raymond Road.

It calls for 50 lots, each containing four townhouse units for individual sale, Lasky said.

Lasky said they plan to sell lots to Ryan Homes, which would build the dwellings in three phases. Construction on the first phase, 72 units on 18 lots, is projected to begin in September, according to an environmental assessment form filed with the town.

Lasky also is involved with Regency Builders, one of the partners in a planned 350-unit expansion of the Pinegrove Estates senior housing community on Bowmiller Road in Lockport. He said that may break ground this fall.

Another housing project on the town's April 5 agenda is a 14-home subdivision on Beattie Avenue, planned by Mulvey Homes of Lockport. Mulvey is seeking a variance for two undersized lots.

