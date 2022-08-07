 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Developer wins $1 million award in contract dispute with Tonawanda

  • Updated
Former First Source Warehouse Tonawanda

The First Source distribution center on Pirson Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda, shown here in 2017. The developer, Zaepfel Development, last week won a $1 million award in a trial over its claims that the town breached their contract for the project.

 News file photo
A developer that took the Town of Tonawanda to court in a financial dispute over a warehouse project in the town has won a $1 million verdict in the case.

Zaepfel Development in a 2016 lawsuit accused the town of failing to comply with several contract provisions that covered the company's purchase of a portion of a business park near the I-290. Zaepfel claimed this forced the company to spend hundreds of thousands extra to prepare the site and construct the warehouse, and a six-person jury last week agreed.

"At the end of the day, we couldn't work it out between the parties. So, we asked six of our fellow citizens in Western New York to help us out. They did," said Kevin Burke, one of Zaepfel's attorneys.

Tonawanda plans to appeal the verdict, said Supervisor Joseph Emminger, who deferred to the town's outside counsel, Paul Joyce, for further comment. Joyce declined to speculate on why he thinks the town lost.

"I wasn't in the jury, so I can't tell you what the jury thinks," Joyce said.

This is one of several legal claims stemming from Zaepfel's project on Pirson Parkway. Zaepfel built the facility as a food distribution center for First Source, which abruptly closed it in 2020, when 300 workers lost their jobs.

Zaepfel's dispute with the town dates back to 2014, when it paid $725,000 for 25 acres within a section of town known as the "Mudflats."

It was rechristened as the 70-acre North Youngmann Commerce Park in fall 2015.

By then, Zaepfel was finishing work on the $18.7 million, 310,000-square-foot warehouse and production center for First Source, a maker of private-label and branded candies, snacks and gourmet food.

However, one year later, Zaepfel's owner, James A. Zaepfel, sued the town, claiming breach of contract.

The first point of dispute focused on a Lamar Advertising billboard on the property.

Zaepfel insisted that once it took ownership of the site from the town in November 2014, the town was required to transfer Lamar's lease payments to Zaepfel. Instead, Zaepfel claimed, the town accepted a $21,000 lease payment from Lamar for 2015.

"Please give us a copy of the check that was cashed," Joyce said in response.

Second, Zaepfel said in its complaint, because construction would disturb 7.22 acres of wetlands on the property, Zaepfel and the town were required to create 14.44 acres of replacement wetlands off site, on company-owned property in Genesee County.

The town was supposed to pay for a portion of these costs, and Zaepfel sent the town an invoice for $226,500 in 2016, but never received payment, the company claimed.

"They just gave us a round number and they said, 'This is the value of the wetland and you have to pay us this,'" Joyce said.

Finally, Zaepfel said, the town didn't construct connections from public roads, sewer lines and water lines to the boundary of the development, as required under the contract.

The company sought $60,000 for this claim. However, when the town engineer later said the First Source project required construction of a retention pond, Zaepfel claimed this forced the company to buy an additional 14 acres for $204,000 – less a credit for asbestos removal – to ensure it had enough room for the retention pond.

The company later asked for $781,000 to cover the land acquisition and construction costs for the pond, as well as the road and utility tie-ins.

"There was infrastructure on the town's land. There was no obligation to construct any infrastructure on Zaepfel's land," Joyce said.

Burke said agreements of this sort between a developer and a municipality are complicated.

"Sometimes, you know, when a project moves at sort of lightspeed, there's some misunderstandings that happen along the way," he said.

The civil trial in State Supreme Court took place last Monday and Tuesday morning. The attorneys made their closing arguments Wednesday, when the jury deliberated and reached its verdict.

The jury awarded Zaepfel the $781,000 sought for the site improvements, $226,500 for the wetlands mitigation and $15,500 on the billboard claim.

The town is considering its options for an appeal and will wait to see if the judge adjusts the award in any way. The sides also could reach a settlement.

There are other outstanding issues.

The project had received about $5 million in tax breaks, with much of the incentives tied to jobs retained and created by the tenant.

Zaepfel later found a Rochester-based logistics company, Jemko Transport, to take over the lease from First Source, though with just 20 or so workers on site.

This change prompted the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to drastically scale back the terms of the original incentives package, to pay out less money in the remaining years of the agreement, and to claw back $43,000 already paid to Zaepfel.

Zaepfel also sued First Source, claiming the company failed to make a final monthly rent payment following its abrupt departure and contending the company caused substantial damage to the building on its way out.

Zaepfel received a $795,000 default judgment, including interest, but has not yet received any money from First Source, Burke said.

In addition, Zaepfel last month filed a challenge to the property's assessment, seeking to have it reduced from $4.7 million in assessed value to $1.5 million.

Finally, a company called Used Warehouse Equipment has sued Zaepfel for $300,000, saying it had purchased racks of pallets left behind but the developer won't allow the equipment company access to the racks. Burke said the companies are in talks to resolve the claim.

