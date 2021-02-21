Developer wants 'inclusive' process to plot DL&W's future

Other ideas include business incubators, meeting rooms, bars, restaurants and community activities. For sure, it will soon be the southern terminus of the 6.4-mile Metro Rail line, with a new station to soon serve post-pandemic activity near KeyBank Center.

But Savarino says the planners have to get it right. His company, the NFTA and all involved must learn from other communities that rushed headlong into the public market business, only to fail. He says the DL&W is too big and too important to fail.

But he has also reached a key point in his exploratory process. He estimates $10 million is needed for plumbing, sewer, electricity, roof stabilization and some type of exterior loading docks.

"There's a role for public funding to make sure the improvements to the train shed are commensurate with its importance as an architectural gem," Savarino said.

NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said more public dollars have always been necessary for the project, even after three authority applications for federal funding were rejected in recent years. But she said the NFTA will continue seeking grants once the developer and public have settled on a plan.

"We want to know what people are looking for," she said.