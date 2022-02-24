Developer still 'bullish' on Station Twelve, Amherst as work restarts after two years

"We all know what we all went through the last two years," Sciera said. "We all know supply chain issues. We all know Covid issues. We all know what's going on on the world stage. But that's our hope."

Crews had begun foundation work on two of the final three buildings, but Sciera said the company is re-evaluating its plans for the remainder of the property.

He did say he's received a list from Amherst officials of potential housing developers, and WS is open to adding mixed-use elements, but no substantial discussions have taken place.

"We're retail developers, primarily, and that's where we're focused right now," he said.

"While the pandemic derailed our plans, we continue to follow the Station Twelve development with great interest and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate," Albright-Knox Deputy Director Joe Lin-Hill said in a statement to The Buffalo News.

Sciera didn't have any new Station Twelve tenants to announce Wednesday.

"Are we talking to new tenants that were not part of the previous plan announcements? Yes, we are," Sciera said. "That's one positive thing that I think will come out of Covid."

In addition to L.L. Bean, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery said it was no longer opening a shop at Station Twelve, and Public Espresso said it had put on hold a planned third café there.