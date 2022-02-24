Developer still 'bullish' on Station Twelve, Amherst as work restarts after two years

Brian Sciera, a top WS Development executive seeking tenants for the former Northtown Plaza in Eggertsville, was in Buffalo this week for the first time in two years.
A lot has changed since his last visit – just not at the Station Twelve project site, where construction stopped in March 2020 and never resumed.
The company behind the stalled Station Twelve development in Eggertsville vowed work on the project would restart in the coming weeks and its first stores and restaurants should open next year.
But that's about to change, too.
Massachusetts-based WS Development plans to restart work at the property in the next month or so, with a goal of opening the first retail buildings to customers by fall 2023, Sciera said. A retrofitted At Home home décor store should open by this summer, he added.
"We understand people's frustration," Sciera said over breakfast at the downtown Public Espresso + Coffee, one of his favorite local restaurants. "We understand the town's frustration. We understand neighboring projects, their frustration. But nobody's more frustrated than we are."
Sciera declined to say which retailers or restaurants will be part of the first wave to open next year. Nor would he say whether any more previously identified tenants have left.
The lengthy delays for a project located along a prime commercial corridor in the Northtowns have vexed residents and officials. Station Twelve is a bellwether for the future of retailing in the region, where other struggling malls and shopping centers seek their own revivals.
It is a parcel on heavily traveled Sheridan Drive, in Erie County's largest suburb, that once was home to a plaza packed with retail outlets, storefront businesses and restaurants, but now is largely desolate outside a Whole Foods Market.
But Sciera, ever the optimist, insisted WS remains committed to the development in a post-Covid-19 world.
"Yes, we're still excited: the density, the incomes, the road network, the strength of the local economy," he said. "We're bullish on Amherst, we're bullish on Buffalo and we're bullish on our type of project."
WS Development's overhaul of the former Northtown Plaza had proceeded in fits and starts before the pandemic struck. The company paid $18.5 million in 2015 for the 18-acre site on Sheridan near Niagara Falls Boulevard.
The region's first Whole Foods opened there in 2017, and demolition of the main plaza began two years later, after WS cleared existing tenants.
WS had rebranded the project as Station Twelve and unveiled a host of prospective tenants, including first-in-the-market retailers such as L.L. Bean, West Elm, Athleta and Vineyard Vines.
Construction on the first three of six planned buildings was well underway by March 2020, with a possible fall 2020 opening for the first stores, when work – and, in many ways, life – ground to a halt.
Last year, prized tenant L.L. Bean left Station Twelve and instead opened a store 2 miles north in Benderson Development Co.'s The Boulevard shopping center.
By fall 2021, as another construction season passed, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa prodded WS to consider revising its planned "lifestyle center" to include apartments and offices.
Sciera provided an update earlier this month in a video recorded as part of Kulpa's annual State of the Town address.
He elaborated in the interview with The Buffalo News, saying work for now would focus on completing the three unfinished buildings just to the west of Whole Foods.
Crews will recheck their structural integrity before construction resumes, likely within weeks, but Sciera said the company took steps to protect the buildings from the elements two years ago.
Douglas Gesel, the town's supervising code enforcement officer, previously said the company will have to apply for new building permits to replace expired permits before restarting work.
The developer isn't giving up on the project and believes the idea of open-air shopping, dining and recreational activities will prove even more attractive in a post-pandemic world.
Sciera said the company hopes to have tenants in the three, single-story buildings ready to open their doors by fall 2023. This means WS would finish construction by spring or summer next year before handing the space over to tenants for their final build-out, Sciera said.
"We all know what we all went through the last two years," Sciera said. "We all know supply chain issues. We all know Covid issues. We all know what's going on on the world stage. But that's our hope."
Crews had begun foundation work on two of the final three buildings, but Sciera said the company is re-evaluating its plans for the remainder of the property.
He did say he's received a list from Amherst officials of potential housing developers, and WS is open to adding mixed-use elements, but no substantial discussions have taken place.
"We're retail developers, primarily, and that's where we're focused right now," he said.
“While the pandemic derailed our plans, we continue to follow the Station Twelve development with great interest and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate," Albright-Knox Deputy Director Joe Lin-Hill said in a statement to The Buffalo News.
Sciera didn't have any new Station Twelve tenants to announce Wednesday.
"Are we talking to new tenants that were not part of the previous plan announcements? Yes, we are," Sciera said. "That's one positive thing that I think will come out of Covid."
In addition to L.L. Bean, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery said it was no longer opening a shop at Station Twelve, and Public Espresso said it had put on hold a planned third café there.
"It's very back burner for us," said Public co-owner James Rayburg, who said the chain is focused on growing and expanding its existing downtown and South Buffalo locations, as well as its operations inside area Dash's Markets.
L.L. Bean was supposed to go into one of the three buildings where construction soon will restart.
"It's never good when you lose a tenant, but, sometimes, it can be an opportunity," Sciera said. "We're resilient retail developers and the space that they were in in the project is unbelievable real estate."
One WS tenant that will open this year, Sciera said, is the At Home store. Last year, WS filed plans with the town for a $5.3 million conversion of the former Northtown Business Center building, just east of Whole Foods.
Interior demolition has begun and Sciera said the store should open by this summer.
"At Home is underway, and working quite feverishly and quite fast," he said.
For Sciera – who was born in Buffalo and still roots for the Bills despite living deep in Patriots territory – this week's visit was a chance to reacquaint himself with the region and to introduce his colleague, Maxwell Bechtold, to the market.
During the pandemic's early stages, Sciera said WS officials scrambled to adjust to health-related shutdowns, business slowdowns and other ripple effects of the crisis.
"As you can imagine, Covid hit and, like every company on the planet, we went into survival mode. We had 100 projects that we had to shore up," Sciera said, including four that fully occupied his time.
By summer 2021, retailers started to see their customers return and to get more active in the real estate market, he said.
"We made a lot of hay last year. We did a lot of business with retailers who figured Covid out and figured out that they liked the open-air format," he said.
He said some of the company's properties in and around Boston, over the past six months or so, had their best-ever months for sales volume.
"So the customer has really taken to our kind of product," Sciera said.