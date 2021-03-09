Developer seeks public input on DL&W future

Savarino Companies, the firm overseeing redevelopment of the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal at the foot of Main Street, is seeking public input on its future.

The terminal, home to Metro Rail's Yard and Shops complex, is slated to become a "public space" in the future, and Savarino, along with consultant Project for Public Spaces, is sponsoring an online survey to gauge public input.

“We want to combine successful place-making strategies with local public input to create a thriving and successful public space ... that should be open and available to the public,” said Courtney Cox, Savarino vice president of development.

Through stakeholder interviews, focus group discussions and the survey, the firms seek to identify public use ideas, to learn what potential features are important to the community, and identify components of a successful, active public space.

The survey can be accessed at DLandWTerminal.com. All respondents will remain anonymous but will have the opportunity to provide contact information.

