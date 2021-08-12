Developer plans conversion of vacant North Tonawanda school to senior housing

Inside, there is much to do, starting with pumping water out of the basement, Brandt said. The school's old swimming pool would be filled in and the parking lot would need to be expanded, he added.

Low-income housing and historic preservation tax credits would be major parts of the project's financing, Brandt said.

He told the Council that the company wants the PILOT ironed out as quickly as possible, in hopes of moving ahead of other projects in the line for state incentives.

"We owe it to the residents and ourselves – and we're all residents – to make sure the deal is right," DiBernardo said.

"We want to give seniors an option on rehabilitating that building, and also a place where they can have some affordable housing in North Tonawanda," 3rd Ward Alderman Eric M. Zadzilka said.

North Tonawanda has another major PILOT in the works. On Aug. 3, the Council approved the concept of making such an agreement with Pennrose LLC of Philadelphia, the city's designated developer for the former firefighters' training tower site on Tonawanda Island.

The 3.1-acre project, to be called Timber Shore, will include 70 apartments and some retail space.

Pennrose proposed a PILOT of $14,000 a year, or $200 per apartment, with the payments increasing by 2% each year. The terms of the PILOT have not yet been worked out and would be subject to a future Council vote, Pecoraro said.

