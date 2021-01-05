Developer Paul Bliss to invest $20 million in two projects in Amherst, Cheektowaga

Construction contractor-turned-developer Paul Bliss plans to spend more than $11 million on apartment development projects in Amherst and Cheektowaga.
Bliss, owner of Bliss Construction Co., bought the Creekview Court Apartments near University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst last week, paying $9.68 million for the former Ramada Inn and Conference Center.
Located at 2402 North Forest Road, near the corner of John J. Audubon Parkway, the former hospitality complex now consists of 120 one- and two-bedroom furnished apartments, ranging in rent from $900 to $1,200 per month. And the complex is currently about 90% occupied.
But Bliss is hoping to significantly expand it over the next year or two by adding 60 to 100 more apartments.
The developer wants to renovate the existing banquet hall and a half-dozen meeting rooms into additional apartments, but will also create more units in a separate building on the site, subject to town approval. Bliss said he has not decided if they will be furnished or unfurnished.
"We're trying to get our arms around the entire project before we commit to either one," he said, noting that developers often do furnished units near business districts and universities, where the demand for them is higher. "I've been following this type of product throughout the country."
Bliss bought the former University Inn and Conference Center from Benchmark Group. The hotel opened in 1992 in a former office building, and it later became a Ramada.
But as competition increased and the business climate became more difficult, the hotel closed in 2016 and the property was acquired by Benchmark, which converted the facility into furnished apartments. However, Benchmark decided last summer to unload the property because it doesn't fit within that firm's retail-oriented portfolio, Bliss said.
"We're taking it to the next step," Bliss said.
Plans for the size of the new building and the number of floors are still being finalized by David Sutton's Sutton Architects and Carmina Wood Morris PC's Christopher Wood as engineer. But Bliss said he wants to utilize the property's size to maximize his development.
He's expecting to spend $5 million to $6 million on the project, over the next 18 to 24 months.
"I'm really, really excited about it," he said. "We love the area."
This is the latest development venture for Bliss, who already developed the Parkway Apartments on Audubon Parkway across from the Amherst Police headquarters and court, as well as a 24-unit project on Millersport Highway. He's also planning a couple more projects near UB.
Bliss is also planning a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use building on Transit Road in Cheektowaga, similar to one he already completed at 6790 Main St., at the corner with Transit.
Located at 5050 Transit, the proposed three-story building would be located on a vacant parcel in front of the Pearl Place Apartments, just south of Como Park Boulevard. Bliss acquired the 2.29-acre property in November for $540,000 from Barrett G. and Dennis Greene's Vern Properties of Elma.
The project will include 28 apartments on all three floors, with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, plus some retail and office space on the ground floor. Bliss said he already has two tenants lined up for each kind of commercial space, but declined to identify them.
The $5.5 million project has been approved by the town, and Bliss said he hopes to start construction by the end of March, with completion within 12 months.