Developer Paul Bliss to invest $20 million in two projects in Amherst, Cheektowaga

Construction contractor-turned-developer Paul Bliss plans to spend more than $11 million on apartment development projects in Amherst and Cheektowaga.

Bliss, owner of Bliss Construction Co., bought the Creekview Court Apartments near University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst last week, paying $9.68 million for the former Ramada Inn and Conference Center.

Located at 2402 North Forest Road, near the corner of John J. Audubon Parkway, the former hospitality complex now consists of 120 one- and two-bedroom furnished apartments, ranging in rent from $900 to $1,200 per month. And the complex is currently about 90% occupied.

But Bliss is hoping to significantly expand it over the next year or two by adding 60 to 100 more apartments.

The developer wants to renovate the existing banquet hall and a half-dozen meeting rooms into additional apartments, but will also create more units in a separate building on the site, subject to town approval. Bliss said he has not decided if they will be furnished or unfurnished.