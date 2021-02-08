Developer of in-progress $31M housing project in Williamsville seeks tax breaks

The developer behind a hotly contested $31 million complex of apartments and town houses in Williamsville is pursuing tax breaks to offset rising project costs.
The reason is a familiar culprit: the Covid-19 pandemic.
Angelo Natale said higher expenses for labor and building materials have blown up Natale Development's financial assumptions for the Asher Crossing project, which is six years in the making and was opposed by neighbors who said it was out of scale for the village.
"We couldn't have started this building at a worse time with this pandemic," Natale said in an interview.
Natale last week sought and received the Williamsville Village Board's support for its tax incentives request, which the company expected to file this week with the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.
The board's backing followed a debate over the merits of the request and its effect on village coffers. The value isn't known yet but it is expected to save the developer hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes over a decade.
But supporters of the request noted the project, once finished, will generate significantly more property tax revenue even with the tax breaks.
This is only the latest round of debate over the development on California Drive, where the construction contractor Herbert F. Darling Inc. operated for more than 75 years. The 5-acre property is south of Main Street on the edge of South Long Park.
Natale in late summer 2015 revealed his plans to buy the Darling property and build 30 town houses and 112 apartments there.
The project moved slowly through the approval process, as neighbors feared additional traffic, and had largely stalled by spring 2017.
But it was revived and received formal village approvals in late 2017 and 2018, by then scaled back to 90 apartments spread over three large buildings and the 30 town houses in seven smaller structures.
Natale started demolition at the site in December 2018 but construction lagged through much of 2019 as the developer tied up final loose ends and the village fielded pleas from neighbors for a new access road funneling traffic to South Long Street.
If work had started sooner, Natale said, "We would have been ahead of the pandemic and all of our projections would have held up beautifully."
As of now, Natale has finished framing the exterior of the first apartment building and expects to finish the roof within a week or two. It has started exterior brickwork and interior framing on the first of the town house buildings and should begin putting in drywall soon, Natale said.
Those town houses will serve as model units the developer can show to potential buyers. Natale hopes to sell, and build, up to 15 of the 30 total town houses by the end of this year, said Natale President Bobby Corrao.
Natale also hopes to have the first two of the three apartment buildings ready for occupancy by the end of 2021, with the third coming online in spring 2022, Corrao said.
But this depends on receiving tax breaks from the Amherst IDA, Natale said at the Jan. 25 Village Board meeting.
That's because labor for the project is getting more expensive and harder to find thanks to the pandemic and the cost of lumber and other building materials also is going up, according to Natale. Each of the three apartment buildings likely will cost an extra $250,000 to construct for those reasons, Natale said.
The apartment buildings represent about half the estimated $30 million cost of the project, Corrao said. The developer calculates the apartments now will cost $16 million to $16.5 million, with an unknown increase in the cost of the town houses still to come.
The tax incentives won't fully cover this increase but will help put the project back on solid financial footing, Natale told Village Board members.
Only the apartments would be eligible for the incentives, which would take the form of sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks.
And the tax breaks, if approved by the IDA, only would apply to future investment in the project.
A payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreement would be the most lucrative piece of any tax incentives.
The parcels that make up the project site are now assessed for tax purposes at roughly $2 million and generate about $8,400 in village taxes alone.
The tax breaks would apply to future development at the site only, reducing any increase in the property tax bill by 50% the first year. Natale would have to pay slightly more in taxes each year over 10 years before the site is fully taxable.
Trustee Matthew Etu said even with the tax savings for the developer, the village still would realize hundreds of thousands of dollars more than it now receives in property taxes from the parcels.
"Why can't we be making that full amount immediately?" Trustee Eileen Torre said. "That's what village residents were promised."
But Etu said the pandemic has been a body blow to developers, and it's shortsighted to turn down Natale's request for help.
"It sends a really, really negative message to the development world," Etu said at the meeting, adding a dire prediction: "You can kiss all future development in the Village of Williamsville goodbye."
This prompted Torre to say, "Calm down, good heavens."
"Let's not be that dramatic," Mayor Deborah Rogers added.
Rogers also questioned the timing of Natale's request. "Any time the IDA approves these types of projects, it's usually at the inception of the project and not 3½ years into it," she said.
In the end, Etu and Trustees Basil Piazza and Al Yates agreed in an informal straw vote to send a letter of support to the Amherst IDA on Natale's behalf.
It's not an essential step in the approval process but IDA members can and do take such statements into account in their deliberations, said IDA Executive Director David Mingoia.