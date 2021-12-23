Developer of 900-acre Niagara County solar project requests state approval

The California company planning a 900-acre solar project in Niagara County has filed its formal application for state approval.

The Dec. 1 filing starts a 60-day clock for the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting to determine whether the application for the Bear Ridge Solar project is legally complete.

Cypress Creek Renewables plans to install 750 acres of solar panels in southern Cambria and 150 acres in adjoining northern Pendleton. All the land needed for the project already has been leased, project manager Keith Silliman said Thursday.

If the state agency rules Cypress Creek complied with all of its regulations for applications, state law then gives the agency a year to decide whether the project should be allowed.

"There will be a public comment hearing, and there is the possibility that adjudicatory hearings may be required," Silliman said.

But if the state agency doesn't make its decision before the year expires, the state wind and solar power law, revised in April 2020, says the project is automatically approved.

