Developer modifies plans for West Side movie production studio

The backers and architects behind a planned television and movie production studio on the West Side want to shift the proposed building's front entrance around the corner, from Niagara Street to West Ferry Street, to protect people from harsh weather coming off of Lake Erie and the Niagara River. That would be among a series of modifications to their previously approved design.

Great Point Opportunity Fund – the financial arm of London-based Great Point Media – is asking the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals to allow the main entry to be moved to the side of the building at 1155 Niagara St., instead of being in the front as required under the Green Code.

The actual move would be a matter of less than 10 feet, since both the current and proposed locations of the doorway would still be at the corner of Niagara and West Ferry, just along the north facade instead of the west side of the building.

The group and architect Kevin Murrett of Architectural Resources say the change is necessary "to shield occupants from wind, blowing rain and snow off the lake" from the west. They also say it would be better for emergencies, if people need to get out in a hurry or paramedics need to bring in stretchers.