Developer Jemal paid $50,000 toward defense of Buffalo police officers in Gugino case

A prominent businessman provided $50,000 toward the defense of two Buffalo Police officers who were accused of shoving 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino to the ground and causing his fractured skull.

The $50,000 came from Douglas Jemal, developer of several major projects in Buffalo, according to Thomas H. Burton, attorney for the two officers and the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

“In my book, Mr. Jemal is a great American,” said Burton. “He felt these two officers had been treated unfairly and called my office, totally out of the blue, to offer his help. He offered to pay for their entire defense, but we capped it at $50,000.”

Jemal, who is based in Washington, D.C., but also has a home in Buffalo, confirmed Burton's account in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News on Friday.

"I reached out because I was worried that these two officers were not going to get a fair day in court," said Jemal. "When you look at the video of what happened, I think people dramatized the video and tried to make these officers out to be thugs, which they are not."

Burton represents Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, who were cleared by an arbitrator last week of using unnecessary force against Gugino during a Black Lives Matter demonstration outside City Hall on June 4, 2020.

A WBFO reporter's cellphone video of the encounter – which resulted in Gugino falling to the pavement, cracking his skull and bleeding profusely from his ear – went viral and was viewed by millions of people after the incident.

Buffalo cops who pushed protester Martin Gugino to ground cleared of wrongdoing Arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick said he found that Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe did not violate Police Department regulations and did not intend to injure Martin Gugino, 75, during the protest outside City Hall on June 4, 2020.

Criminal charges against the two officers were filed, and then dropped after an Erie County grand jury reviewed the incident. Both officers denied that they tried to hurt Gugino.

On April 8, a state arbitrator ruled that the two officers did not intend to injure Gugino and had not violated any Buffalo Police regulations. A federal court lawsuit filed by Gugino, accusing the officers of violating his civil rights, is still pending.

The officers, who were suspended after the incident, were reinstated to active duty after the arbitrator’s decision.

Speaking to The News after the ruling, Burton lauded Jemal for what he called his “unsolicited, voluntary and extremely generous support” of the two officers.

"I have been defending police officers for almost four decades now, and this is the first time I have ever had a private citizen reach out and do something like this," Burton said.

Jemal said he was thrilled with the arbitrator's ruling.

"I'm glad that our judicial system worked in this case," Jemal said. "I didn't do this because I knew the officers. I still haven't met them to this day. They did thank me, through Mr. Burton."

Jemal added that his financial support of the officers was "not a publicity stunt" and was not done to curry favor with police officers.

"I did it because I felt it was the right thing to do. I don't give a (expletive) what people think about it," the 79-year-old developer said.

Gugino and two attorneys who have represented him in the federal lawsuit could not be reached for comment Friday.

