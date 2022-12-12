DeVeaux Woods' Schoellkopf Hall nominated for addition to Historic Places registry

A former dormitory in DeVeaux Woods State Park in Niagara Falls is one of 11 properties across the state nominated to be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Schoellkopf Hall opened in 1930 as part of the 51-acre site then known as DeVeaux School, which started operations in 1857 as an Episcopal School for poor boys and orphans. The school was closed in 1972 and went through a succession of owners and uses – including becoming a school for troubled teens that was run by Niagara County, and was later taken over as part of an auxiliary campus by Niagara University before it became the property of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in 2000.

Hochul said in a statement Monday that the nominations of Schoellkopf Hall and the other 10 properties by the State Board for Historic Preservation "showcase New York's diverse history through preserving important places where New Yorkers have lived, learned, worked and built communities."

"By adding these sites to our historic registers, we are recognizing the critical role that they play in telling our state's story. I hope these landmarks will inspire, educate and entertain future generations and help connect New Yorkers to our past," Hochul said.

Having properties listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places can help their owners when it comes to revitalizing properties by making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

A spokesman for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said Monday that he was unaware of any immediate plans for redeveloping the property. The state sought developers for the building in 2004, but nothing came of it, according to a May 2018 article in The Buffalo News on a push for more outdoor recreation opportunities in the state parks around Niagara Falls.

The stone and concrete structure is considered architecturally significant, according to information culled from a draft copy of the National Register of Historic Places registration form for Schoellkopf Hall, which is available on the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website. The now-boarded-up structure is described as "a representative example of 20th century Collegiate Gothic institutional design that combines traditional Gothic design motifs with contemporary fireproofing and rational planning principles."

Though suffering the effects of years of neglect, an integrity analysis included in the state's registration form for Schoellkopf Hall's nomination describes the building as in relatively good shape.

"Although suffering the long-term effects of vacancy and lack of investment, the overall physical integrity of the building – in terms of form, massing, plan and finish – is relatively high; most of the damage is to interior finishes, where water penetration and lack of heating and air circulation have led to deterioration of plaster wall and ceiling treatments," the report said.

Schoellkopf Hall was designed by Rochester-based architect C. Storrs Barrows, who also happened to have been a graduate of the DeVeaux School. The building's construction was funded by local philanthropist Paul A. Schoellkopf of the Buffalo, Niagara & Eastern Power Co.