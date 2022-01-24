Deteriorating road conditons expected as snow falls for evening commute

Motorists are being advised by the National Weather Service to expect deteriorating road conditions on the evening commute Monday as light snow falls across Western New York.

Although there will not be much more than two to three inches of accumulation, the snow is expected to increase in intensity for a few hours into the early evening, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

"The snowfall is picking up right now, in time for the evening commute, and with the sun starting to set, the roads will get colder and we'll get more snow on the ground," Jurkowski said shortly after 4 p.m.

"Without the sun there, it's not going to be able to melt the snow," she added.

As the temperature drops from the low 20s, roads that were already wet will re-freeze if they are not well treated.

The snow will continue into overnight and transition into lake effect snow in time for the morning commute, but will transfer from the north into the Southtowns, mainly hitting the Chautauqua ridge and southern Erie County into Springville, Jurkowski said.

