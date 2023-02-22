A detention hearing has been delayed until March 2 for two Lackawanna men accused by federal authorities of planning to traffic a family member to Yemen for the purposes of a forced marriage.

Kidnapping charges lodged as Lackawanna woman resists forced marriage in Yemen: 'You are no longer in the West' For a Lackawanna woman, the torrent of abuse at her family's hands started in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she was "dragged and pushed" out of her fiancé's home and forced to return to Lackawanna in September 2021, according to a federal complaint.

The woman was not named in court papers. But her father, Khaled Abughanem, 50, and her brother, Waleed Abughanem, 32, were arrested Feb. 14 on a charge of conspiracy to kidnap a person in a foreign country. Both remain in custody.

"Waleed Abughanem denies any allegation of criminal conduct or wrongdoing whatsoever," said Frank Passafiume, an assistant federal public defender. "Beginning at the hearing next week, we will vindicate his name and undo the damage all too often caused by government overreach into our personal lives and disregard of cultural diversity."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the FBI began investigating in December. That is when Waleed Abughanem left his sister in the custody of his spouse in Yemen and flew back to the U.S., landing in Boston. When Customs and Border Protection agents inspected his electronic devices, they saw text messages between him and his father discussing his sister.