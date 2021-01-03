Details scarce on WNY's Covid-19 vaccination plan as U.S. falls behind goals

More than 203,000 front-line workers and nursing home residents across New York have received one of two Covid-19 vaccines as part of an unprecedented effort to immunize the state’s 19.4 million residents.
But more than two weeks after the vaccine became available, the specifics of who will immunize the rest of the population, and how, remain up in the air pending a series of reports expected this week from 10 regional, state-convened task forces.
In Western New York, that task force – or “vaccine hub,” as the state has dubbed it – is headed by representatives from Catholic Health, Erie County Medical Center and the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. It is charged with developing a plan for immunizing the region’s 1.3 million residents. That plan, which was due to the state Department of Health on Friday, will likely include strategies such as pop-up vaccination sites, partnerships with large private employers and new call centers dedicated to scheduling vaccine appointments.
It could still be months until such measures are needed, however. The task force’s report comes amidst growing state and national fury over vaccination delays. While the federal government had expected to report 20 million vaccinations by the end of the year, only 2.8 million people had been immunized as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – though the agency’s data can lag by up to three days.
In New York, the CDC reported that fewer than a quarter of the state’s allocated doses had been administered as of Wednesday.
“If you listen to the time frame they're talking about,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, referring to the timeline for mass immunization, “it started at about six months we'd be in critical mass, in June, and then went to about September. Now some people are talking about the end of the year.”
First phase
The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine is a massive logistical challenge like few others in public health. Both of the approved vaccines, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, must be administered in two doses, spaced three to four weeks apart. Both must also be kept cold – between -4 degrees and -94 degrees Fahrenheit – during shipping and storage.
But the greatest hurdle so far has arguably been the limited supply of vaccines, which are allocated to states by the federal government. Despite a massive, multibillion-dollar national effort to fast-track development and production of the Covid-19 vaccine, fewer than 15 million vaccines had been distributed nationwide as of Wednesday.
To deal with that shortage, states have developed phased vaccination programs aimed at immunizing the most essential and at-risk individuals first, according to guidance from the CDC. In New York, high-risk hospital workers, nursing home residents and nursing home staff were the first to become eligible Dec. 15.
The state has since expanded vaccine eligibility to include emergency medical service personnel, medical examiners and coroners, funeral workers, health care workers providing vaccines, and staff and residents of some state-run group homes. More health care workers – including primary care doctors and office staff, front-line health department staff, and Covid-19 test site personnel – are expected to become eligible Jan. 4.
Under this first phase of distribution, hospitals have scheduled and administered shots for both their employees and a large share of other front-line workers who don't have access to on-site medical personnel. In the past 10 days, the health department has also begun shipping vaccines directly to urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers, which operate in low-income and underserved areas.
Separately, as part of a federal public-private partnership, CVS and Walgreens have begun vaccinating residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, similar to existing flu vaccination programs.
But even under the phased vaccination scheme, New York has not yet been allocated enough doses to cover the more than 2 million estimated health care workers eligible to receive one. In group homes, for instance, the state recommends that facilities score each of their employees on a five-point Covid-19 “risk” scale that accounts for factors including age, health and degree of contact with the public. Employees can then be vaccinated in groups, the state suggests, as vaccines become available.
In hospitals and health centers, one recent state memo reads, “it may be necessary to rank your employees according to age, high-risk medical conditions if known, or by randomly selecting those to be vaccinated.”
“We are working within the state guidelines to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Kaleida Health executives wrote in a memo to employees Dec. 29. “We are opening vaccination appointments as we obtain doses of vaccine.”
Later phases
Future phases of distribution should be less frantic – though it’s difficult to predict exactly what they will look like or when they will arrive. In New York, the second phase is slated to include other essential front-line workers, such as first responders, teachers and grocery store cashiers. Later phases will address senior citizens, people with high-risk medical conditions, and – lastly – healthy adults and children.
On Dec. 16, Cuomo announced that 10 regional task forces, or “hubs,” would be charged with drafting localized plans for these later, mass phases of distribution. Looming questions include not only where vaccines will be administered, and by whom, but also how appointments will be scheduled, follow-ups tracked and messaging disseminated, especially among underserved groups.
The task force has worked in close consultation with county health departments and other local stakeholders, people involved with its work said. But while plans were due to the state Health Department this past Friday, representatives for Western New York’s vaccine hub declined to answer questions about whether the task force had submitted its plan or to elaborate on the process behind it.
Published proposals from the Erie and Niagara County health departments, however, as well as a state DOH roadmap published in October, suggest the rollout will eventually involve an overlapping network of public and private vaccine providers, similar in some ways to the web of providers that currently offer Covid-19 tests.
Niagara County, for instance, has already identified locations for 36 pop-up “point of dispensing” sites, or PODs, where county residents could make appointments to receive vaccines from county employees or volunteer medical staff.
Under Erie County’s proposed plan, residents could schedule vaccination appointments online or by calling a dedicated call center. They would then receive their vaccination, after a brief medical consultation, from a newly scrambled team of immunizers, including public health nurses and clinicians, volunteers from the county’s Medical Reserve Corps, and specially deputized EMTs, paramedics and dentists.
Separately, other private companies – including pharmacies, medical groups and large employers with in-house medical staff – can apply to administer the vaccine to their patients or employees when it becomes available. A number of large chain stores, including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and the parent companies of Tops and Wegmans pharmacies, have also signed on to a federal distribution program designed to one day offer vaccines in-store.
“Conversations are happening nonstop,” said Daniel Stapleton, Niagara County’s public health director, in an email to The News. “It will just be working with the hub to try and coordinate everyone’s plans so we’re being consistent with approaches and all serving the same priority groups at the same time and in the same order.”
At current rates, however, such plans may not be needed until at least early spring. As of last Monday, Western New York had received only 64,500 vaccine doses. The state’s largest “vaccine hub" region, New York City, has vaccinated fewer than 6,000 people per day on average over the past week.
Nationally, the U.S. had vaccinated roughly 155,000 people each day, on average, since the first shot was administered on Dec. 14. The U.S. needs to vaccinate 3.5 million people each day – or more than 20 times that amount – to reach herd immunity by June, according to calculations by Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University’s Milken School of Public Health.
In a Thursday appearance on NBC’s "Today" show, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the current pace of distribution “disappointing.”
But “hopefully,” he added, “as you get into the first couple of weeks in January, the gaining of momentum will get us to the point where we want to be.”