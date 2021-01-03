Details scarce on WNY's Covid-19 vaccination plan as U.S. falls behind goals

More than 203,000 front-line workers and nursing home residents across New York have received one of two Covid-19 vaccines as part of an unprecedented effort to immunize the state’s 19.4 million residents.

But more than two weeks after the vaccine became available, the specifics of who will immunize the rest of the population, and how, remain up in the air pending a series of reports expected this week from 10 regional, state-convened task forces.

In Western New York, that task force – or “vaccine hub,” as the state has dubbed it – is headed by representatives from Catholic Health, Erie County Medical Center and the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. It is charged with developing a plan for immunizing the region’s 1.3 million residents. That plan, which was due to the state Department of Health on Friday, will likely include strategies such as pop-up vaccination sites, partnerships with large private employers and new call centers dedicated to scheduling vaccine appointments.