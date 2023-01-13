Details revealed on more Buffalo blizzard deaths as 35 names are disclosed

Edward "Terry" Parson Jr. didn't lose power in his apartment when the Buffalo blizzard hit on Dec. 23.

"I talked to him Christmas Day. He was all right. He sounded OK. He didn’t express any difficulties. He had power. So he was good,” said his younger brother, Preston.

But on Dec. 28, after Parson's sister could not reach him on the phone, a relative went to check on him at his apartment on Broadway.

They found Parson dead, in an unheated apartment that had lost its electrical power, said Preston Parson.

"He froze to death," Preston Parson said.

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.

Parson, 74, was one of 35 people who died due to the blizzard whose names were on a list of blizzard fatalities that an Erie County official accidentally emailed Wednesday to a Buffalo News reporter. Twenty-four people on the list had not previously been publicly identified as blizzard deaths in any news accounts.

Ten of those people died like Parson, in an unheated Buffalo home that had lost electrical power during a storm that knocked out power to 108,000 National Grid customers in Western New York.

In all, at least 44 people died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo region beginning Dec. 23 and through Christmas, making it the second-deadliest single weather disaster in the United States in 2022, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statistics. Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida Sept. 28, killed 144 people, according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Office.

Among the newly identified victims were gut-wrenching deaths, like that of Kennedi Gaines, a 3-year-old Buffalo girl who died Jan. 3, days after she was pulled unconscious from a pool at a hotel where her family had sought refuge after their home lost power. A funeral was held Thursday for Gaines, the youngest of the 44 blizzard victims. Her family created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the cost of the funeral.

One person died under a bridge near Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, according to the county's data. Another was found in the snow, and had been hit by a high lift snow removal vehicle.

A few of the victims died in Buffalo's suburbs. For instance, the county list said Dr. Michael Bloom was found outside his home in Amherst. Bloom, who had a family medicine practice for 42 years, died Jan. 2.

But like Parson, whose funeral is scheduled at noon Saturday at the Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home, nearly all of the newly identified blizzard victims died in Buffalo.

Erie County sought to block disclosure

Erie County has previously refused to release the names of blizzard fatalities but accidentally disclosed the names in an email to a reporter Wednesday. The Buffalo News sought to independently confirm those deaths and reach families of those who had not yet been identified.

The email was sent in response to a Freedom of Information Law request from The Buffalo News that sought the names and ages of people whose deaths were related to the blizzard. The News also requested the locations their bodies were found and, if known, how they died during the storm.

Other municipalities, including Niagara County and the Town of Amherst, have disclosed the names of blizzard victims.

Erie County Attorney Jeremy C. Toth said Wednesday he would provide some of that information, but not the names of the deceased. He said New York State county health law prevents disclosure of certain medical records and coroner's reports and the state Freedom of Information Law has an exemption for records that would constitute an "unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

"It’s a balancing act, and certainly a different administration or a different group of people or a judge might engage in a different balancing act, but we had multiple departments on this, and I think we've arrived at a pretty reasonable approach here," Toth said.

County officials provided a spreadsheet with the dates of death, whether they occurred in Buffalo or a surrounding suburb, and the age, gender and race of the dead people.

But in that same document, the county mistakenly provided The News with a second spreadsheet with the names of the deceased, the specific addresses where they were found and the suspected causes of death.

"Our intention was to not disclose the names," Toth said. "Now it turns out we released the names in error."

The county's list, which was created by the Erie County's Medical Examiner's Office and its Department of Health, was a work in progress, according to Toth and Poloncarz's deputy press secretary, Dan Meyer. The list did not include the names of eight people who died in Erie County due to the blizzard, including some who have previously been publicly identified by their relatives or police as blizzard fatalities.

3 days without heat

Asenith M. Musiel, 75, survived for three days without heat and electricity in an Erb Street apartment before succumbing to an apparent heart attack in her sleep, according to her son, Joseph, who found her dead on Dec. 26 when he went to check on her in the morning.

“We did our best, but apparently from the cold weather she had got a blood clot and it broke free and caused her a heart attack,” said Joseph Musiel.

He said he made sure his mother, who had prior health issues and received regular dialysis treatments, wore multiple layers of clothes, and he put a hat on her head and wrapped her in blankets.

“The cold definitely affected her,” he said. “She was just saying, ‘I’m so cold.’ I said, 'I know mom, we gotta wait until the power come back on. You gotta fight it out.' ”

Councilman calls for investigation into Buffalo's response to blizzard Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski called for the creation of a panel to address questions and concerns about the city's actions and response to the blizzard.

It wasn’t possible for them to leave the apartment and find a place with heat, he added, because he recently had neck surgery and was unable to lift more than five pounds. So much snow had piled in front of their door, he couldn’t get it open. And no one could get to them in the blizzard anyway, he said.

“It’s a no-win situation. But I never thought it was to the point that my mother was not going to make it through,” he said.

Joseph Musiel said his mother worked as an aide at School No. 8 when she was younger and was a longtime volunteer at the African Cultural Center.

“She was only 4-feet-8, but she was a big person. She was a bundle of joy. She loved to dance and she loved God,” he said.

In addition to her son, she’s also survived by a daughter, Precious Thompson; a son, Marcus Dennis; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Died on Christmas

Doris Williams, 91, died during the blizzard on Christmas Day at the Lyndon B. Johnson Apartments on Humboldt Parkway, where she lived 30 years. Her apartment had lost its heat and her death was cold-related, according to the county list.

Her daughter Kathy W. Lassiter, 67, on Thursday said Williams was born in North Carolina but moved to Buffalo at a young age. Williams was a homemaker who raised five kids – three daughters and two sons.

"The 91-year-old grandmother and mother will be remembered by family and friends as compassionate and caring," Lassiter said.

Williams lived a simple life, Lassiter said, the product of her humble upbringing – with no running water and outhouses instead of toilets – in the South.

Lassiter said her mother's Christian faith was deepened later in life through the Rev. Frederick A. Gelsey's One In Christ ministry and his "humble demeanor" when delivering Meals on Wheels to her apartment complex, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

"I loved my mother," Lassiter said. "I loved her with everything in my heart."

The News' FOI request

After learning that the list created by the Medical Examiner's Office and Health Department had been accidentally sent to The News, Toth and Meyer said they could not confirm or deny the accuracy of the information on its list, and they asked The News not to publish the names. They said the list was incomplete and was a working draft.

The News attempted to contact the families of all of the newly identified blizzard victims so that it could write about them. When it could not identify or locate relatives, it asked funeral directors to contact the relatives to let them know The News hoped to interview them.

The News was not able to independently confirm the deaths of four people who the county identified as blizzard fatalities on its list, so it is not identifying those four.

In its Freedom of Information request to Poloncarz, The News noted that it is common practice for governments to provide reporters and the public with the names of people who die in public – such as outside during snowstorms and other events – as well as in car crashes and homicides.

Niagara County, for example, released the name of its single blizzard-related death. Amherst also released the names and circumstances of three blizzard-related deaths in the town.

Police agencies throughout Western New York regularly provide such information.

Paul Wolf, president of the nonprofit New York Coalition For Open Government, said there is "no legitimate reason for the county to withhold the names of those who died."

In its request to the county, The News pointed out that providing such information could not only inform the public about the human cost of the storm, but also dispel rumors about alleged government cover-ups that were circulating on the 70,000-person Buffalo Blizzard 2022 Facebook group.

"There is a public interest in knowing the names of those who died in this terrible storm," Wolf said. "The names of those who die in accidents and homicides are routinely released by government officials. Why would the deaths from a storm be treated differently?"