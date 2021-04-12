Despite 'underwhelming' ridership, a call for enhanced Amtrak service to Toronto

Even before the pandemic, American officials complained that the Canadians refused to move their customs personnel into the Niagara Falls, N.Y., station for passenger preclearance. Instead, a wait at the border of up to two hours was programmed into the timetable.

The Biden administration's prioritization of the cross-border route for enhanced train service "wouldn't make a lot of sense unless we get some binational agreement on infrastructure," Higgins said. "There's a lot more of that conversation going on than people know right now. I don't know the detail of it."

He said Canadians need to see their "enlightened self-interest," including opening the border to more traffic.

"You can move people more quickly over that border and not jeopardize safety at all," Higgins argued. "You can't keep that border closed for the next 10 years."

The congressman said the U.S. can take steps through the World Health Organization to help Canada's Covid-19 vaccination program, which so far has fallen well behind that of the U.S.

For Niagara Falls, which benefits economically from significant cross-border traffic, that can't happen soon enough.

"I'm never going to say we don't want our friends from Ontario back again. It's like another neighborhood," Restaino said.

