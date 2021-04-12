Despite 'underwhelming' ridership, a call for enhanced Amtrak service to Toronto

The Amtrak station in Niagara Falls offers an abundance of privacy.
An average of only 44 people a day either board or exit the two arriving and two departing passenger trains each day, according to Amtrak figures.
Despite the low number, Rep. Brian Higgins wrote to President Biden Monday, urging him to "prioritize direct and enhanced service between Toronto, Ontario, and Niagara Falls and Buffalo."
"I think initiatives like this will make those numbers go higher," Higgins told reporters at a news conference at the Falls station.
So far, the $43 million investment in building the Niagara Falls station hasn't produced much payback since it opened in 2016.
Covid-19, of course, cut into the passenger numbers. Amtrak released the passenger numbers through Sept. 30, the end of the 2020 fiscal year for the passenger railroad service. Half of the 2020 fiscal year came during the pandemic, which prompted the border to close to nonessential travel. But even in the last full nonpandemic year, 2019, the average number of passengers getting on or off trains in Niagara Falls was 95 a day.
Cross-border traffic was even slighter. An average of 10 people per day boarded or exited the Amtrak Maple Leaf service in Niagara Falls, Ont., between Oct. 1, 2019, and the closure of the border March 16, 2020, according to Amtrak statistics.
Biden's massive infrastructure proposal includes $80 billion for Amtrak capital projects, and Amtrak recently released a 15-year plan called Connect US that envisions more service to Toronto sometime before 2035.
"Clearly, only 100 passengers a day is underwhelming," Higgins said. "Anything we can do to improve that would justify the investment in building this over the longer term."
"It was forward-looking," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino said of the train station. "Clearly, we needed improved service here, and now with the opportunity the president's proposed bill presents, it really can deliver on the expectation of this location. If it can unlock the transportation logjam between here and southern Ontario, then this investment becomes a critical piece of that change."
Support Local Journalism
Niagara Falls now is the end of the line for two Empire Service trains that leave Manhattan's Penn Station daily and take almost nine hours to reach Niagara Falls. The trains stop in Buffalo first.
That's if they are on time. Higgins' letter to the White House noted that the service is "frequently late."
But Higgins wrote that studies estimate signal and track upgrades on the U.S. side, including double-tracking part of the CSX Niagara Branch, could be accomplished for $10 million to $20 million.
The Canadians were running a daily commuter train between Niagara Falls, Ont., and Toronto until the pandemic shut it down.
Even before the pandemic, American officials complained that the Canadians refused to move their customs personnel into the Niagara Falls, N.Y., station for passenger preclearance. Instead, a wait at the border of up to two hours was programmed into the timetable.
The Biden administration's prioritization of the cross-border route for enhanced train service "wouldn't make a lot of sense unless we get some binational agreement on infrastructure," Higgins said. "There's a lot more of that conversation going on than people know right now. I don't know the detail of it."
He said Canadians need to see their "enlightened self-interest," including opening the border to more traffic.
"You can move people more quickly over that border and not jeopardize safety at all," Higgins argued. "You can't keep that border closed for the next 10 years."
The congressman said the U.S. can take steps through the World Health Organization to help Canada's Covid-19 vaccination program, which so far has fallen well behind that of the U.S.
For Niagara Falls, which benefits economically from significant cross-border traffic, that can't happen soon enough.
"I'm never going to say we don't want our friends from Ontario back again. It's like another neighborhood," Restaino said.