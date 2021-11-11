Despite tight car market, ACV moves ahead in its 'investment year'

CEO George Chamoun believes the supply will bounce back as new-vehicle production recovers. In the meantime, ACV has pressed forward with bringing more dealers on to its platform.

"While our industry is facing temporary supply constraints, ACV is gaining market share, attracting new dealers at an impressive pace and delivering strong revenue growth, which bodes well for the eventual automotive recovery," Chamoun told analysts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Even with the reduced supply of trade-ins, ACV sold 141,000 vehicles on its digital platform in the third quarter, up 19% from a year ago.

• Improved outlook. ACV is feeling more confident about its prospects. The company revised upward its guidance for its full-year results.

The company now expects full-year revenues in the range of $341 million to $344 million. Before, ACV was projecting revenues of $332 million to $338 million.

"Our guidance assumes that strong used-vehicle demand will persist throughout the balance of 2021, creating a positive backdrop for vehicle values in the market," Zerella said.

• Diversified products and services. ACV is best known for its online auctions, but has broadened its menu of products and services.