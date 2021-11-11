Despite tight car market, ACV moves ahead in its 'investment year'

This has been a year of investment for ACV Auctions.
The Buffalo-based tech company expects its operating expenses will increase 57% this year over 2020, as the business scales up.
Those investments are designed to put ACV on solid footing in the years ahead, William Zerella, the company's chief financial officer, told analysts during a Wednesday evening conference call.
ACV reported a $25 million loss in the third quarter, equal to 16 cents per share – which was in line with what analysts had expected. Meanwhile, ACV's revenues increased 36% from a year ago, to $92 million.
ACV is a closely watched local business story, as a homegrown startup with a market capitalization of $3 billion. Here are five takeaways from ACV's latest earnings report:
• A tight market. ACV is feeling the effects of the upheaval in new car sales that is happening nationwide.
With fewer new cars available for consumers to buy, franchised dealers are taking in fewer trade-in vehicles. Those trade-ins generate a significant supply of vehicles for ACV's digital auctions.
CEO George Chamoun believes the supply will bounce back as new-vehicle production recovers. In the meantime, ACV has pressed forward with bringing more dealers on to its platform.
"While our industry is facing temporary supply constraints, ACV is gaining market share, attracting new dealers at an impressive pace and delivering strong revenue growth, which bodes well for the eventual automotive recovery," Chamoun told analysts.
Even with the reduced supply of trade-ins, ACV sold 141,000 vehicles on its digital platform in the third quarter, up 19% from a year ago.
• Improved outlook. ACV is feeling more confident about its prospects. The company revised upward its guidance for its full-year results.
The company now expects full-year revenues in the range of $341 million to $344 million. Before, ACV was projecting revenues of $332 million to $338 million.
"Our guidance assumes that strong used-vehicle demand will persist throughout the balance of 2021, creating a positive backdrop for vehicle values in the market," Zerella said.
• Diversified products and services. ACV is best known for its online auctions, but has broadened its menu of products and services.
Its ACV Transportation segment, which arranges the delivery of vehicles, has grown to about 3,000 carrier partners. The segment's number of transports increased 70% on a year-over-year basis.
"You've got carriers around the country, who their whole job right now is just fulfilling cars in ACV," Chamoun said.
ACV has also launched private auctions for dealer groups and commercial partners, and offers live appraisals as an option for consumers to sell their vehicles using ACV's technology.
• Expansion target. ACV in the next 60 days will expand into the final few territories it needs to achieve its goal of operating in 160 territories by year's end, Chamoun said.
Chamoun didn't mention plans to expand into Canada, something that he has mentioned before as a strategic objective.
• Job growth. Chamoun said ACV has more jobs to fill. "We've got dozens more of tech folks we're trying to hire, a few more sort of field resource folks on the sales side we're trying to hire," he said.
ACV has about 1,700 employees companywide. The company doesn't specify how many of its jobs are based in Buffalo.
Matt Glynn