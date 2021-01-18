Despite the mess left behind, Transit Drive-In will again host a Bills watch party

Workers at the Transit Drive-In spent nearly eight hours over the weekend cleaning up beer cans, plastic cups and the rest of the mess left behind by Bills fans who watched the team's divisional playoff win Saturday night over the Baltimore Ravens at the Lockport theater.
But drive-in owner Rick Cohen is still going ahead with plans to hold another Bills playoff watch party.
Cohen said he's never seen so much trash left in the lots after movie showings, concerts or even Bills games earlier this season.
The cleanup took even longer because the theater isn't at full staff in the winter and because of the windy, wet and cold conditions. A small group was at it for an hour immediately after the game and Cohen came back on his own Sunday for seven more hours to finish the job.
"It seems as though Bills Mafia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves," Cohen wrote in a post on the drive-in's Facebook page. "If you can bring prodigious amounts of beer and chips with you, it shouldn't be that difficult to bring a couple of 30-gallon trash bags along, too. Maybe our expectations were too high for an event that was free for the public to attend."
The theater opened up 650 parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis for fans who wanted to watch the Bills-Ravens game on one of its five screens.
The theater had done this for other Bills games earlier this season, including the Tennessee Titans game in October and several others in December. Those didn't have nearly the same number of fans as Saturday night's game, which drew an estimated 400 vehicles, Cohen said.
The drive-in has hosted these events to give Bills fans a safe place to gather and tailgate during a season when the pandemic has taken so much of that away.
"You can still have that feeling of togetherness," he told The Buffalo News.
Transit Drive-In did not charge an admission fee because, Cohen said, lawyers have advised it cannot do so for a sporting event.
"Even with strong sales in the snack bar, most of those profits were absorbed by payroll costs for parking, security, kitchen staff, and cashiers," Cohen wrote on Facebook.
Cohen said the money wasn't the point for an event like this.
"It would just be nice to not have to spend eight hours cleaning up after fans who can't or won't clean up after themselves," he wrote on Facebook.
In the interview, he said he didn't want to ask his skeleton crew of workers to come back on Sunday to help him clean up, nor did he want to have to hire a cleaning crew, so he did the job himself the next day. He said he filled about 12, 60-gallon trash bags with waste.
"Beer cans everywhere. Plastic shot glasses and Solo cups everywhere," said Cohen.
This contrasts, he said, with some summer concerts hosted by the drive-in where attendees left almost nothing behind at all.
Cohen on Monday afternoon announced he has decided after all this to again host fans at 6:40 p.m. Sunday for the Bills' AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This time, fans must pay $39 to reserve a spot for their vehicle with the money going toward The Teacher's Desk, a local charity that provides free school supplies to needy children. The charity is linked to the late Ezra Castro, a Bills fan from El Paso better known as Pancho Billa.
Donations collected from fans who watched the Titans game at the drive-in generated $7,000 for the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York.
Gates for Sunday's game will open at 3 p.m., with a 12-minute video tribute dedicated to Castro beginning at 6, Cohen wrote in an emotional Facebook post Monday that touched on his love of football, his memories of attending games with his father and Castro's devotion to the Bills.
Bills fans have earned attention for their passionate support of their hometown team and for their contributions to charities linked to players on the Bills and opposing teams.
But the extensive clean-up at the drive-in is reminiscent of what happened a few weeks ago after thousands of fans flocked to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga to meet the team upon its return from Denver, where it had clinched its first AFC East division title.
A Canisius College softball player, Erin Hufford; her boyfriend, Canisius baseball player Andrew Fron; and her parents, Kevin and Missy Hufford; stuck around in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 to collect the trash left behind by the crowd and make it easier for crews at the airport to handle.
“It was so awesome to see how many people came out to support the boys, but I didn’t want the story of that night to be about the trash that was left behind," she said in an interview shortly afterward.
Darrell Wilcott wrote to The News after seeing this article to say he wasn't surprised by what Cohen found at the drive-in.
"As 40-year season ticket holders we have seen a definite increase in trash left after games," Wilcott said in an email. "We usually stay an hour to an hour and a half after the game has ended before leaving. The amount of trash left behind in the lots is terrible. We are passionate fans but apparently some fans' mommas never taught them to pick up after themselves."