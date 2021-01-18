Despite the mess left behind, Transit Drive-In will again host a Bills watch party

The theater had done this for other Bills games earlier this season, including the Tennessee Titans game in October and several others in December. Those didn't have nearly the same number of fans as Saturday night's game, which drew an estimated 400 vehicles, Cohen said.

The drive-in has hosted these events to give Bills fans a safe place to gather and tailgate during a season when the pandemic has taken so much of that away.

"You can still have that feeling of togetherness," he told The Buffalo News.

Transit Drive-In did not charge an admission fee because, Cohen said, lawyers have advised it cannot do so for a sporting event.

"Even with strong sales in the snack bar, most of those profits were absorbed by payroll costs for parking, security, kitchen staff, and cashiers," Cohen wrote on Facebook.

Cohen said the money wasn't the point for an event like this.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It would just be nice to not have to spend eight hours cleaning up after fans who can't or won't clean up after themselves," he wrote on Facebook.