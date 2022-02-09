Despite precedent, GOP hopes for success in reapportionment challenge

For more than 50 years, lawsuits claiming partisan gerrymandering like the one filed last week by New York Republicans have been destined for the legal graveyard.
"That's a legislative matter," jurists basically ruled in opinions stemming from as high as the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fourteen Republicans from around the state who have served as presidential electors submitted the suit, marking the start of a legal challenge to district maps that Republicans say unfairly target many of the GOP's six New York seats in the House of Representatives.
But though the New York GOP is reduced to almost afterthought status in Democrat-controlled Albany, the party harbors at least a glimmer of reapportionment hope through its suit slated for arguments Feb. 24 in Bath. Because voters in 2014 approved a constitutional amendment establishing an Independent Redistricting Commission to end partisan reapportionment of congressional and legislative districts, and because the Legislature again ultimately assumed reapportionment duties, Republicans are looking forward to their day in court before State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister, a Republican.
The case is expected to reach the Court of Appeals.
"I find it kind of silly that the pundits are saying this has never happened in 50 years," said George H. Winner Jr., the Elmira attorney shepherding the case. "For 50 years we didn't have a constitutional amendment. Now we do."
New York Republicans are howling over new State Legislature lines released late Tuesday following a Democrat-controlled reapportionment process that stands to reduce even further the GOP's already weak influence in Albany.
Winner, a former state senator back when his GOP ruled the Senate, will argue that the Legislature violated the Constitution by enacting its own plan when the commission remained deadlocked. All kinds of arguments will enter the case, he acknowledges, but he will emphasize supremacy of the state Constitution and its 2014 amendment.
"The landscape has significantly changed," Winner said. "If the Constitution means anything, we'll soon find out."
Nevertheless, history sets an ominous precedent for GOP hopes. Former Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, rattles off statistics from various reapportionment efforts dating to 1971. He has experienced all kinds of reapportionment scenarios in the State Legislature and House of Representatives, watching court challenges accomplish little.
LaFalce sees inherent problems in new districts like the proposed 24th, in which Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park says he will compete. A district stretching from the Niagara River to above Watertown (while bypassing Democratic Rochester) makes little sense, LaFalce says, while protecting well-heeled incumbents by forcing a challenger to buy airtime in four television markets.
"If any district challenge is successful, I think it would be that one," he said.
"The fact that New York could end up with such an egregious congressional map represents a failure for the state’s new redistricting process," wrote Nathaniel Rakich, a senior elections analyst at the FiveThirtyEight election blog.
But the former congressman also sees a crack in the long closed door in the new suit.
"Maybe the best choice is under the New York State Constitution," LaFalce said. "A state court might be more likely to rule in favor of those challenges than a federal court."
Few are as familiar with the state's redistricting process than Jeffrey M. Wice, adjunct professor and senior fellow with the New York Census and Redistricting Institute at New York Law School. He was also a member of the commission established by the 2014 amendment that produced a deadlock between its Democratic and Republican members.
Wice said that through previous challenges, the Court of Appeals has set a "very high bar" by demanding proof that the Legislature acted in bad faith while drawing new district lines. He pointed to the New York high court's 1992 decision in Wopoff v. Cuomo, requiring plaintiffs to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that partisanship ruled the process.
"Although we are troubled by the number of divided counties in the new plan and by the four bi-county pairings," the court ruled then, "it is not appropriate for us to substitute our evaluation of relevant statistical data for that of the Legislature."
While the Buffalo-based district in the proposed plan would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including parts of Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.
The opinion remains the basis of current precedent, Wice noted.
"Courts prefer these kinds of public policy issues to defer to the judgement of the State Legislature," he said.
"It's doubtful, given the fact that the Supreme Court said they are not interested in looking at partisan gerrymandering," he added, referring to the 2019 Rucho v. Common Cause case that said federal courts have no power to police gerrymandering
In addition, a state Court of Appeals with many new members will probably end up deciding the new challenge, Wice said, noting it could view the issues differently.
"We'll look at precedent carrying over or whether a new court is willing to break precedent and set a new standard," he said.
"You can mark it on your calendar. Every four years – Olympics. Every 17 years – locusts. And every 10 years – politicians incensed over reapportionment mandated by the Constitution," writes Bob McCarthy.
If 2022 represents the year that a legal challenge will prevail, Wice said, it could produce far reaching effects. Designating petitions for the June primary are slated to begin circulation on March 1, he noted, and the current GOP challenge winding its way all the way to the Court of Appeals could delay the process.
"It could throw the electoral process into a chaotic situation," he said, noting the possibility the courts could order a special master to draw the lines as they did following the 2010 census.
A decade ago, the GOP still controlled the state Senate, and prior to the 2014 constitutional amendment, it was solely the Legislature's purview to draw state and congressional district boundaries. When the Democratic-controlled Assembly and GOP-controlled Senate couldn't come to terms on redistricting, a court-appointed special master was called in to draw the state's congressional map.