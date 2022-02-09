Despite precedent, GOP hopes for success in reapportionment challenge

Wice said that through previous challenges, the Court of Appeals has set a "very high bar" by demanding proof that the Legislature acted in bad faith while drawing new district lines. He pointed to the New York high court's 1992 decision in Wopoff v. Cuomo, requiring plaintiffs to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that partisanship ruled the process.

"Although we are troubled by the number of divided counties in the new plan and by the four bi-county pairings," the court ruled then, "it is not appropriate for us to substitute our evaluation of relevant statistical data for that of the Legislature."

Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under remap While the Buffalo-based district in the proposed plan would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including parts of Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.

The opinion remains the basis of current precedent, Wice noted.

"Courts prefer these kinds of public policy issues to defer to the judgement of the State Legislature," he said.

"It's doubtful, given the fact that the Supreme Court said they are not interested in looking at partisan gerrymandering," he added, referring to the 2019 Rucho v. Common Cause case that said federal courts have no power to police gerrymandering

In addition, a state Court of Appeals with many new members will probably end up deciding the new challenge, Wice said, noting it could view the issues differently.