Despite pandemic slowdown, Williamsville co-op market reaches 500 members

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed recruiting efforts, the organizers of a proposed cooperative market in Williamsville say they've reached an important milestone of 500 member-owners.

The past year was a challenging one, with public health restrictions forcing them to scale back in-person events and shift to an online campaign, said Jim Walfrand, board president of the Village Co-op Market of Williamsville.

But Walfrand said they're getting closer to having enough of a membership base to select a location and work with a developer on formal plans for the market, a project that could cost up to $5 million.

The group promoting the co-op market launched their campaign in April 2017. Organizers envision opening a full-service market similar to those operated by the Lexington and East Aurora co-op organizations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Grants from Erie County and the Amherst Industrial Development Agency allowed the board in 2018 to hire the consulting firm G2G to conduct a feasibility study, which concluded there is a sufficient market in Williamsville and Amherst to support a co-op.

Walfrand said the pandemic hasn't shaken his confidence in the project but it has slowed recruiting of new member-owners, who must be adult residents of New York and make a one-time payment of $150.