Despite pandemic slowdown, Williamsville co-op market reaches 500 members

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed recruiting efforts, the organizers of a proposed cooperative market in Williamsville say they've reached an important milestone of 500 member-owners.
The past year was a challenging one, with public health restrictions forcing them to scale back in-person events and shift to an online campaign, said Jim Walfrand, board president of the Village Co-op Market of Williamsville.
But Walfrand said they're getting closer to having enough of a membership base to select a location and work with a developer on formal plans for the market, a project that could cost up to $5 million.
The group promoting the co-op market launched their campaign in April 2017. Organizers envision opening a full-service market similar to those operated by the Lexington and East Aurora co-op organizations.
Support Local Journalism
Grants from Erie County and the Amherst Industrial Development Agency allowed the board in 2018 to hire the consulting firm G2G to conduct a feasibility study, which concluded there is a sufficient market in Williamsville and Amherst to support a co-op.
Walfrand said the pandemic hasn't shaken his confidence in the project but it has slowed recruiting of new member-owners, who must be adult residents of New York and make a one-time payment of $150.
The organization was at 280 members as of January 2019 and expected to reach 600 members by the end of that year. Instead, membership now stands at 508, according to the organization's website.
"I would say we're going to hit 600 this year," Walfrand said, noting the co-op has averaged adding a new member-owner every day over the past month or so.
Getting past that number, on their way to 700 or more, allows the co-op to begin serious planning for where to put the market, what final form it will take and how to raise enough capital to cover the estimated $3 million to $5 million project cost, Walfrand said.
The co-op hasn't yet selected the site but plans to build somewhere along the Main Street corridor in the village. The market would be about 10,000 to 12,000 square feet and have 40 to 50 employees, he said. For more information, visit villagecoopmarket.com.