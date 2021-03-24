Despite no criminal probe, Depew refuses to release video of train hitting judge

Depew officials are citing two investigations of State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski as reasons for the village refusing a Buffalo News appeal to release videos of him being struck by a freight train on Feb. 28.

A portion of one of the videos shows the judge approaching the train. This video was aired Monday by WIVB-TV after it obtained a copy of it from the man who shot it on his cellphone.

Depew Village Attorney Samuel A. Alba said Tuesday that Michalski, who survived, is the subject of two ongoing investigations. He declined to disclose who is investigating Michalski but said he believes the investigations are not criminal.

Alba said that the investigations and state privacy laws prohibit the village from releasing the videos to the public. He declined to further explain the justifications, but said the reasoning for the decision would be released later this week.

The Buffalo News had filed a Freedom of Information Law request for the videos.

The state Freedom of Information Law allows government agencies to withhold records that are compiled for law enforcement purposes and which, if disclosed, would interfere with law enforcement investigations or judicial proceedings.