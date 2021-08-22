Despite July target, no opening date in sight for rebranded Fantasy Island water park

The rebirth of a popular Grand Island amusement park remains a fantasy for now.
The new operator of the former Fantasy Island missed last month's tentative reopening date for the venue's water park, but still is working to get it up and running this summer, according to the park's Facebook page and the town supervisor.
Staples hopes to tap into the amusement park's passionate and sometimes critical following for guidance as he and his team remake the park that has been a treasured part of Western New York for decades.
Gene Staples took control of the rebranded Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in June and said he expected to reopen the revived water park by mid-July and the rest of the amusement park next year.
However, July came and went, and posts on the park's Facebook page indicate park management still is engaged in "final preparations" to train lifeguards and otherwise ready the water park for guests. There's no updated opening date on the page, nor on the park's website, and Staples didn't respond to requests for comment Sunday.
"I believe they're still hoping to have an opening this year," Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said.
The Grand Island amusement park will soon have a new name, new attractions and, by next month, an open waterpark, says new owner Gene Staples.
Staples earlier this summer reached a long-term lease with Arizona-based STORE Capital, the property owner, to operate the former Fantasy Island, which is located on 75 acres at 2400 Grand Island Blvd. It previously was operated by Apex Parks Group before that company closed the park in early 2020 and removed most rides.
Staples, who also owns parks in Indiana and New Jersey through his IB Parks and Entertainment, lamented the extensive damage caused by vandals throughout Fantasy Island that requires costly repairs.
The Chicagoan said he planned to spend the fall and winter acquiring new rides and otherwise upgrading the park for a full reopening in 2022.
He said he expected to get the water park section open by mid-summer. Whitney said he understands park staff still are performing repairs and improvements to the water park and its rides.
The Erie County Health Department has issued a food-services permit for Splash World but, spokeswoman Kara Kane said, "A pre-operational inspection on Friday found issues with some water attractions/pools that require correction before permits can be issued by our department."
A portion of the former Fantasy Island amusement park on Grand Island could be reopened as soon as July, Town Supervisor John Whitney confirmed Thursday.
The park's Facebook page, which has more than 21,000 followers, began posting in early July, including the new name and logo and news of a July 18 job fair for lifeguards, promising up to $15 per hour.
"We are getting REALLY close to opening Splash World for the remainder of the 2021 Season!" the park posted Aug. 2.
The most recent post, from Aug. 15, notes the "final" preparations, including lifeguard training and certification, and urges anyone interested that "it's not too late" to get a job there.
Facebook commenters have expressed a mix of enthusiasm at the water park's pending resurrection and rising frustration that the park isn't open yet with children soon returning to school.
"I understand patience and all so not being a downer," one wrote. "But the anticipation is really driving some of us crazy! But, yes, get it right before getting it fast. I get it. But ... still ... ahhh let's hope we can get in before summer is over."