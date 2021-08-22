Despite July target, no opening date in sight for rebranded Fantasy Island water park

Staples, who also owns parks in Indiana and New Jersey through his IB Parks and Entertainment, lamented the extensive damage caused by vandals throughout Fantasy Island that requires costly repairs.

The Chicagoan said he planned to spend the fall and winter acquiring new rides and otherwise upgrading the park for a full reopening in 2022.

He said he expected to get the water park section open by mid-summer. Whitney said he understands park staff still are performing repairs and improvements to the water park and its rides.

The Erie County Health Department has issued a food-services permit for Splash World but, spokeswoman Kara Kane said, "A pre-operational inspection on Friday found issues with some water attractions/pools that require correction before permits can be issued by our department."

The park's Facebook page, which has more than 21,000 followers, began posting in early July, including the new name and logo and news of a July 18 job fair for lifeguards, promising up to $15 per hour.

"We are getting REALLY close to opening Splash World for the remainder of the 2021 Season!" the park posted Aug. 2.