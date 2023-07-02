It may have been an "off year" politically – with no big-ticket races for mayor, governor or president – but Primary Day 2023 gave roughly a quarter of eligible county voters plenty to get excited about.

In Buffalo, media superstars India Walton and Zeneta Everhart squared off in a marquee race for Common Council in the Masten District, and in the suburbs, there was a hotly contested Republican-Conservative contest for County Legislature, with caustic zingers flying about.

Election results Conservative Primary

Still, it was hard to get voters off their couches and into the voting booth, and the percentage that voted in that Masten District race was about the same as it was in two previous local primary election cycles, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Erie County Board of Elections data.

"Primaries are just a different kind of a race," Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said.

Erie County Republican Chairman Michael A. Kracker says that as a party leader, he encourages people to get out to the polls during early voting or on Election Day.

"But there’s nothing that says we have to force voters," he said. "It’s up to them if they choose to get involved."

The Masten District race for Buffalo Common Council is a prime example.

Roughly 2,300 people cast their ballots for Walton and Everhart on Tuesday, Board of Elections voting records show. That's 16.4% of all registered Democrats in Masten's Common Council district.

Despite being a high-profile race that garnered lots of publicity, slightly fewer people voted in that primary race than did in 2019 and 2015, when incumbent Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. was taking on a few lesser-known opponents.

In 2019, 17% of registered Democrats voted in the Masten Democratic primary, and in 2015, that figure was 15.9%, though 102 more people cast ballots in the 2015 race than did this year.

Political observers say Democratic turnout probably would have been higher if Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz had faced a primary opponent. Former Grand Island supervisor and congressional candidate Nate McMurray announced he was challenging Poloncarz, but he withdrew from the race in February.

Such a contest might have featured TV commercials, whereas candidates for local offices such as Common Council typically do not raise enough money to run TV commercials or use other expensive advertising. They usually go door-to-door in search of votes.

Zellner said he was surprised the turnout was not higher than 16% in premier races such as Masten and Ellicott. He also attributes that to the recent change in primary dates from September to June.

"I think it could also point to the fact that folks, especially in the city of Buffalo, were programmed for 40 years to vote in September," Zellner said. "We’re only four years into the June primaries here. It’s still really difficult to get into that habit."

Turnout was similar in the hottest Republican race: the 10th District County Legislature matchup between James Malczewski and Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo.

More than 3,400 people came out to vote in that Republican primary, or 15.8% of registered Republicans in that district, which includes Aurora, Colden, Concord, Elma, Holland, Sardinia, Wales and West Seneca, according to Board of Elections data.

Kracker noted that there was a slight spike in turnout for that race in areas such as Wales, where candidates were running for town offices such as council member. In Wales, turnout for the 10th District GOP primary was 16.3%

"It was low, but there were pockets of pretty high turnout for a local primary election, and that’s typically where there were really competitive local races," Kracker said.

The 10th District also featured a Conservative primary – Bratek-Lorigo appears to have won both races, though the results have not been certified – which saw significantly higher turnout among minor party enrollees.

More than 300 voters – or 32.9% of registered Conservatives in the 10th District – cast ballots on that line, which Bratek-Lorigo won by 85 votes. That did not surprise Kracker, because there are only 925 registered Conservatives in the district.

"The Conservative Party, given its size, is a little more proximate to their leadership," he said. "Our party, being about 10 times the size, you get a little further from the center of your leadership."