Despite Easter mini-surge, Buffalo airport still missing Canadian travelers

Even as a hint of normal passenger levels returned to Buffalo Niagara International Airport over Easter weekend, officials there can only shake their heads at "what might have been" with an open border to Southern Ontario.

For sure, airport managers were thrilled last Thursday when around 4,000 people passed through the Buffalo terminal, far above the 788 from just a year ago when Covid-19 fears all but grounded air traffic. And across the country, air travel has witnessed a slow uptick as new vaccines ease fears of flying. Indeed, Transportation Security Administration officials say the agency screened 1,580,785 people at airport checkpoints nationwide on Friday, the highest checkpoint totals since March 12, 2020.

But the national mini-surge was only partly felt in Buffalo, where there was nowhere near the 9,000 air passengers that might normally board flights on a peak day over the Easter weekend, according to Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Buffalo missed out because of the lack of normal Canadian customers due to the border closure, with the prospects for reopening taking another hit Wednesday when Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced another state of emergency there, its third since the pandemic began.