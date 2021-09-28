Despite delays and higher costs, Canalside apartment project expected to start soon

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. eventually agreed to redo a parking lot at nearby Commercial and Pearl streets to provide 64 dedicated parking spaces for exclusive use by the tenants. A waterfront agency official said the parking lot would be leased to the developer at market rate.

Then came another hurdle: Covid-related price increases for construction materials. Construction costs rose from $24 million to $29 million in a year's time, Nanula said. That brought the subsidized project's total cost to nearly $40 million, almost double the $21 million price tag expected when the developer announced the project in 2018.

"Honestly, we hit the pause button on the project to work through how best to address that," said Nanula, a former state senator and city comptroller. "The good news is we did that without having to change the scope of the project."

Nanula said the company held up submitting a brownfield remediation plan to the state Department of Environmental Conservation out of caution that the added costs could force changes to the project. The plan, with environmental tests, will now be submitted in the first week of October, he said.

Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., said the agency keeps in regular contact with the developer.