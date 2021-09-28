Despite delays and higher costs, Canalside apartment project expected to start soon

The two brick apartment buildings were supposed to be built by now at Canalside.
Instead, a chain-link fence still surrounds the land where a developer planned to open in 2020 the first residences and shops on the former Buffalo Memorial Auditorium site.
It wasn't just Covid-19 to blame for the stalled progress.
Parking turned out to be a problem, too.
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. in August 2019 approved the mixed-use project, called Heritage Point, encouraged by the prospect of residents looking out from their patios onto the canals and a bustle of activity below.
Sinatra & Company Real Estate, the project's developer, said it is about to put the delays behind. Construction is expected to begin later this fall and be finished in the spring of 2023. Plans call for the two six-story buildings to have a combined 64 apartment units.
"The good news is the project is moving forward, we're full steam ahead. We've gotten through the challenges with Covid and you'll be seeing activity out there soon," said Anthony Nanula, Sinatra & Company's chief investment officer.
The hurdles
One delay involved a drawn-out process to transfer the state-owned land. Another had to do with finding parking for tenants, which became an imperative after the company could not reach a deal with a nearby parking ramp.
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. eventually agreed to redo a parking lot at nearby Commercial and Pearl streets to provide 64 dedicated parking spaces for exclusive use by the tenants. A waterfront agency official said the parking lot would be leased to the developer at market rate.
Then came another hurdle: Covid-related price increases for construction materials. Construction costs rose from $24 million to $29 million in a year's time, Nanula said. That brought the subsidized project's total cost to nearly $40 million, almost double the $21 million price tag expected when the developer announced the project in 2018.
"Honestly, we hit the pause button on the project to work through how best to address that," said Nanula, a former state senator and city comptroller. "The good news is we did that without having to change the scope of the project."
Nanula said the company held up submitting a brownfield remediation plan to the state Department of Environmental Conservation out of caution that the added costs could force changes to the project. The plan, with environmental tests, will now be submitted in the first week of October, he said.
Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., said the agency keeps in regular contact with the developer.
The agreement with Sinatra has built-in safeguards for delays, Ranalli said, but he hasn't chosen to exercise them. Sinatra's proposal was selected over submissions from two other developers – Douglas Jemal and Sam Savarino. The property was deeded for $1.
"We have agreed to extend the timeline to give Nick and his team the time to figure this out," Ranalli said.
"Overall, we still remain very optimistic that this project is going to get moving this year," Ranalli said. "We all want it to move quicker than it has, but we support the fact that they have had to work extra hard to get through the price increases and the brownfield work."
Significant subsidies
The apartment buildings – to be built between Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum and the Metro Rail station on Main Street – will offer 41 one-bedroom apartments and 23 two-bedroom units. The larger of the two buildings, closer to the children's museum, will take up 80,500 square feet, more than twice the size of the smaller building that will occupy 37,700 square feet.
Nanula said rental prices will be comparable to apartments at nearby Seneca One tower, which range from $1,500 to $1,800 for one-bedroom apartments and from $2,200 to $2,800 for two bedrooms.
The project has been delayed even with generous subsidies.
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. authorized $2 million to pay for infrastructural improvements and site work.
A low-interest $2 million loan was approved by Empire State Development's Better Buffalo Fund, created by the Buffalo Billion economic program. The city's Buffalo Urban Development Corp. issued another low-interest loan for $750,000.
The project will receive tax benefits for being in an Opportunity Zone, a federal program intended to encourage long-term investment in low-income neighborhoods. Ninety percent of the apartments are expected to be high-end rentals, with 10% reserved for affordable housing. Canalside qualifies by being in a low-income census tract.
The project will also be able to take advantage of grants provided by the Brownfield Opportunity Area Program.
The project's biggest savings come through section 485-a of state law.
What began as an incentive in upstate New York to reuse properties for a mix of residential and commercial uses has since been interpreted by some cities, including Buffalo, to include new construction.
The tax benefit to Sinatra & Company over a 12-year period, at a declining rate, will come to about $6.6 million, according to State Sen. Sean Ryan, who helped change the law in 2020 and is critical of what he considers its overuse.
"The market should be able to support this type of development, and if it can't, we don't need to do it," Ryan said of the Sinatra project. "This isn't senior housing or housing for the homeless. It's housing for the richest Western New Yorkers."
Nanula said the cost to build at Canalside would become prohibitive without subsidies.
"Without them there's no way the project could happen," he said.
Moving Canalside ahead
Nanula said the project's design standards required by the waterfront agency, including four facing facades, add to the costs but would at the same time "set the stage for the quality of what is developed at Canalside."
Rent limitations based on what Buffalo's market will bear also make the project challenging, he said.
Ranalli said the waterfront agency expects to move forward in 2022 to seek one or more developers for a larger development with apartments, offices and shops in the area immediately north of the canals.
But first he is anxious to see the Sinatra project move forward.
"It's just going to be such a great piece to move Canalside ahead," Ranalli said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.